GIBO Click Empowers 72 Million Users to Create AI-Avatars, Advancing the Future of Intelligent Figurine Identities and Real-World Asset Integration

HONG KONG, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), the leading AI-powered animation and content platform in Asia, today announced the next phase of its creator ecosystem through the expansion of GIBO Click—a modular infrastructure designed to transform, validate, and monetize intelligent assets. Now powering a global community of over 72 million users, GIBO is enabling physical collectibles and digital creations alike to evolve into AI-powered Avatars with Real World Asset (RWA) representation.

At the core of this advancement is GIBO ai-Avatar™, a breakthrough functionality within GIBO Click that transforms any figurine—whether AI-generated or physically collected—into an intelligent Digital Twin. These avatars don’t just mirror the look of a collectible; they represent its authenticity, usage, and evolving value, leveraging AI to give physical assets a dynamic digital life.

Through RWA onboarding, every figurine becomes uniquely identifiable, traceable, and capable of contributing to immersive storytelling, creator engagement, and digital commerce within the GIBO ecosystem.

GIBO ai-Avatar™: Where Physical Collectibles Become Living Digital Twins

GIBO Click enables users to assign a micro NFC sticker to any physical figurine and register it on the platform through a simple scan and metadata submission process. This converts the collectible into a tokenized Real World Asset (RWA), which is then linked to a unique AI-generated identity via GIBO ai-Avatar™.

Each AI-Avatar includes:

A stylized digital appearance crafted by GIBO’s proprietary AIGC tools

A progression-based system that tracks platform activity, engagements, and creative use

These avatars are not static files—they are programmable, evolving entities that reflect the figurine’s journey, status, and narrative presence. All actions, appearances, and growth are transparently recorded through GIBO Click‘s Digital Identity Profile, anchored to their RWA origin.

Key Features of GIBO ai-Avatar + GIBO Click Integration:

NFC Binding & Verification : Securely links each figurine to a one-of-a-kind digital identity with authenticated RWA provenance

: Securely links each figurine to a one-of-a-kind digital identity with authenticated RWA provenance AI-Generated Avatars : Converts static figurines into intelligent characters capable of narrative participation and platform interaction

: Converts static figurines into intelligent characters capable of narrative participation and platform interaction XP-Based Evolution : Tracks growth and value over time through platform-based activities and social engagement

: Tracks growth and value over time through platform-based activities and social engagement Create-to-Earn™ Monetization : Rewards creators and collectors when avatars are featured in content, licensed, or transacted

: Rewards creators and collectors when avatars are featured in content, licensed, or transacted O2O2O Framework: A seamless Offline-to-Online-to-Offline ecosystem enabling physical-to-digital integration and back

Reimagining Ownership: Identity + Intelligence + Asset Value

With the integration of RWA protocols into GIBO Click, GIBO.ai is not only allowing figurines to go digital—it is allowing them to become intelligent, creative assets. Each AI-Avatar represents more than a clone of its physical counterpart; it carries the asset’s identity, evolves with its use, and can generate tangible economic return for its holder.

This unified framework bridges the gap between collectibles and digital economies, setting a new standard for character-based IP creation, AI-enabled engagement, and ownership-driven monetization.

By giving creators and collectors the tools to transform real-world figures into dynamic avatars, GIBO is shaping the next era of entertainment—one where every collectible can think, grow, and earn.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 72 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, the Company’s advantages and expected growth, the Company’s ability to source and retain talent, and the Company’s cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information and the latest updates, please visit:

https://www.globalibo.com/gibo-click/

