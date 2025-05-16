GIBO Announces Upcoming Launch of GIBO Create-to-Earn Module to Empower Monetization of AI Animation and Creative Content within Its Ecosystem

HONG KONG, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd., the global leader in AI-generated content platforms, today announced the upcoming launch of GIBO Create-to-Earn, a new module currently in beta development that will serve as a core monetization engine within the GIBO Click ecosystem. The module is designed to empower creators of AI animation and creative content to generate sustainable income from their contributions across the platform.

Create-to-Earn will enable real-time value recognition and automated compensation for creators, developers, and digital contributors through intelligent analysis of their submitted works. It represents a key step in GIBO’s mission to foster a creator-first digital economy, driven by AI-powered creativity and equitable value distribution.

A Key Driver in the GIBO Click Monetization Framework

As a critical component of the GIBO Click roadmap, the Create-to-Earn module will establish the core monetization logic for the platform. By analyzing assets such as AI-generated animation scenes, dialogue scripts, audio tracks, and design elements, the system will use machine learning to assess content quality, contextual relevance, and reuse potential. Based on this analysis, the module will assign value scores and prepare content for reward distribution within the GIBO ecosystem.

“The Create-to-Earn module will be the economic engine powering GIBO’s creator economy,” said Zelt Kueh, CEO of GIBO Holdings Ltd. “It will allow our ecosystem to scale both creative production and value realization—ensuring that every meaningful piece of content, from a single frame to a full storyline, has the potential to generate income.”

Advancing a Sustainable, Scalable Creator Economy

As part of GIBO Click’s development roadmap, GIBO Create-to-Earn will:

Enable automated monetization of micro-contributions

Serve as a foundation for future AI-based royalty settlement modules

Allow creators to build recurring income models around reusable or remixable assets

Lay the technical groundwork for community-driven reward systems and dynamic licensing mechanisms

The module is expected to enter pilot testing in selected regions during the upcoming development phase, with broader deployment to the GIBO.ai platform to follow.

Building the Future of AI-Driven Creative Economies

The launch of GIBO Create-to-Earn marks a strategic move toward realizing the company’s vision of a borderless, intelligent, and equitable creative ecosystem. As a core module of the GIBO Click platform, it will work alongside forthcoming infrastructure components such as the GIBO AI Asset Recognition & Settlement Engine and the GIBO AI Content Compliance & Safety Engine to form the foundation for the next generation of content creation, monetization, and governance.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 72 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, the Company’s advantages and expected growth, the Company’s ability to source and retain talent, and the Company’s cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

