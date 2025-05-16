Acer Unveils Creator-Worthy Swift X Duo with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs

Editor’s Summary:

The new Swift X laptops are powered by the latest processors and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 5070 Laptop GPUs with NVIDIA Studio Drivers, bringing powerful AI performance to creators

GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs with NVIDIA Studio Drivers, bringing powerful AI performance to creators Edit and produce with precision on the Swift X 14 and Swift X 14 AI, featuring new haptic touchpads with MPP 2.5 stylus support and stunning 3K OLED Calman-verified displays with edge-to-edge touchscreens

OLED Calman-verified displays with edge-to-edge touchscreens Includes AI-powered Acer apps to optimize settings, productivity, security and communication effortlessly

TAIPEI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Acer today announced new models in its Swift X laptop series, the Swift X 14 AI and Swift X 14, designed to offer professionals and content creators reliable performance and a suite of AI tools to enhance their creative endeavors.

Powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, the Swift X 14 AI enables seamless on-device rendering, modeling, and real-time visualization. This new Copilot+ PC is equipped to handle demanding AI workloads and offers exclusive AI experiences such as Recall (preview), Click to Do (preview), and improved Windows search, Cocreator, Live Captions, Image Creator, and Windows Studio Effects[1]. The new Swift X 14 creator laptop ensures responsive performance for demanding creative workflows and all-day battery life powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (Series 2).

Both laptops are powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPUs with NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and also feature Calman-verified 3K OLED touch displays that are calibrated to produce captivating and accurate colors right out of the box.

Acer Swift X 14 AI and Swift X 14: NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPUs, Plus OLED Displays

Creators now have two new model options from the award-winning Swift X line, ideal for creative professionals such as graphic designers, video editors, and photographers who need a powerful system in a portable form factor. The Swift X 14 AI (SFX14-61G) is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 processor with advanced “Zen 5” cores to provide fast responsiveness and endurance to run heavy AI workloads, while the Swift X 14 (SFX14-73G) is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285H to handle multitasking and demanding applications smoothly. Swift X 14 also supports the Intel® AI Assistant Builder, that provides building blocks to help developers create their own AI-centric content.

Both devices have plenty of storage space for saving work files and content with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X system memory and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 storage.

These premium creator laptops both feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, to drive AI-accelerated workflows for live streaming, video editing, and 3D rendering, enabling new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Both systems are NVIDIA Studio-validated and optimized with pre-installed NVIDIA Studio Drivers for out-of-the-box performance. Additionally, the Swift X laptops support NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology to multiply performance and provide access to NVIDIA NIM Microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance.

Creators and professionals can visualize their designs in lifelike color and stunning clarity on the Swift X 14 AI and Swift X 14’s Calman-verified 14.5-inch 3K OLED displays. With full DCI-P3 color range support, creators will experience impressive color accuracy in animation, photos, and video. The 16:10 displays deliver an immersive experience with edge-to-edge glass and VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 500 certification. Acer Light Sensing technology vividly adapts color temperature and brightness to reflect lighting conditions. Both laptops’ displays are protected by smudge-resistant Corning® Gorilla™ Glass and are available with touch-screen options for intuitive controls.

Made for makers, the new Swift X models feature extra-large haptic touchpads that deliver exceptionally precise feedback and smooth navigation. Support for an MPP 2.5 tilt-enabled stylus[2] adds to the device’s usability, empowering users to freely draw, design, edit, and take notes with ease. Their sleek and versatile build can be laid flat, providing greater flexibility for creative projects and collaboration.

Advanced thermal technologies include two TwinAir stereo ring fans, dual copper heat pipes, and dedicated air inlet keyboards to dissipate heat efficiently and help keep both new laptops cool for reliable performance.

Ready to Connect, Sustainable Design

The new Swift X 14 and Swift X 14 AI laptops are outfitted with a 1080p FHD IR webcam that supports biometric login through facial recognition with Windows Hello. Also, the new laptops protect their specified user with Acer User Sensing technology, which enables the IR webcam to detect the user’s presence to lock the screen when they leave and wake it upon their return. Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0 works in tandem with the triple microphone array on each new laptop to minimize background noise so users sound their best on conference calls. The laptops also feature the latest connectivity options, supporting Wi-Fi 6E and have a range of ports.

These new Swift laptops continue Acer’s Earthion initiative and commitment to sustainable practices; they utilize post-consumer recycled plastic in the device, ship with 100% recycled packaging, and are EPEAT Gold-registered[3].

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift X 14 AI (SFX14-61G) will be available in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 1,799.

The Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-73G) will be available in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 1,799.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer at Computex from May 20-23, 2025, or check out the Acer Computex 2025 Press Kit site to see all announcements.

Specifications

Name Acer Swift X 14 AI Model SFX14-61G/ SFX14-61GT Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home Processors AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 Processor, up to 50 TOPS NPU AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 Processor, up to 50 TOPS NPU AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 Processor, up to 50 TOPS NPU Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU Display 14.5-inch 3K OLED WQXGA+ (2880×1800) display, DCI-P3 100% color gamut, 16:10 aspect ratio, 340 nits, Calman-verified with integrated multi-touch Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X system memory Storage Up to 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, SSD Camera 1080p FHD IR camera (1920×1080) with dual-mic support Audio DTS:X Ultra Audio, dual speakers Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting USB4, DisplayPort, USB charging), Two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports (one featuring USB charging), HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card reader, 3.5 mm headphone/speaker jack supporting headsets with microphone Battery 76 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, up to 11 hours battery life (based on video playback test results) Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 or above Features Multi-gesture haptic touchpad, Acer active pen stylus support, Copilot+ PC with hotkey, Windows Studio Effects, Acer Sense, Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0, Activity Indicator on Touchpad, Backlit keyboard, 180-degree hinge Security Facial recognition, Fingerprint reader, Secured-core PC, Microsoft Pluton, Kensington Lock slot Dimensions/Weight 322.4 (W) x 227.4 (D) x 9.76-17.96 (H) mm (12.69 x 8.95 x 0.38/0.71 inches) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Chassis materials and color Aluminum; Titanium Gray

Name Acer Swift X 14 Model SFX14-73G/ SFX14-73GT Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 285H, Intel AI Boost capable up to 13 TOPS Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 255H, Intel AI Boost capable up to 13 TOPS Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 225H, Intel AI Boost capable up to 13 TOPS Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU Display 14.5-inch 3K OLED WQXGA+ (2880×18000), 16:10 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 100% color gamut, 340 nits, Calman-verified with integrated multi-touch Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X system memory Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, dual SSD slots Camera 1080p FHD IR camera (1920×1080) with dual-mic support Audio DTS:X Ultra Audio, dual speakers Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting Thunderbolt 4, USB charging), Two USB 3.2 Type-A ports (one supporting USB charging), HDMI, MicroSD card slot Battery 76 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, up to 16 hours battery life (based on video playback test results) Networking Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 or above Features Haptic touchpad, MPP 2.0 stylus support, Copilot Hotkey, Windows Studio Effects, Acer Sense, Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0, Acer User Sensing 2.0, Activity Indicator on Touchpad, Backlit keyboard, 180-degree hinge Security Facial recognition, Fingerprint reader, Kensington lock (nano-type) Dimensions/Weight 322.42 (W) x 227.4 (D) x 9.76/17.96 (H) mm (12.69 x 8.95 x 0.38/0.71 inches) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Chassis materials and color Aluminum; Titanium Gray

[1] Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and market and may require updates continuing to roll out through 2025; timing varies. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs [2] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. [3] EPEAT® registration varies by country. See http://www.epeat.net/ for registration status for each country.

