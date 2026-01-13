GIBO.ai Expands AI-Powered eVTOL Applications to Build a Scalable Aerial Intelligence Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), Asia’s leading innovation-driven AI ecosystem, today announced the next phase of its aerial intelligence roadmap, expanding the application of its GIBO.ai Calculation Engine beyond a single platform to establish a scalable, modular AI-powered eVTOL ecosystem serving commercial, industrial, and environmental markets.

This announcement follows GIBO’s earlier strategic collaboration with Japan Benling Zhushi Clubs Limited and marks a significant step in transforming AI-enabled eVTOL aircraft into adaptable, multi-purpose aerial intelligence platforms capable of supporting a wide range of real-world use cases.

From Individual Aircraft to a Modular Aerial Intelligence Ecosystem

Rather than focusing on a single aircraft configuration, GIBO.ai is designed as a flexible calculation and orchestration layer that can be deployed across multiple eVTOL platforms and mission profiles. By decoupling AI intelligence from any one hardware form factor, GIBO enables rapid adaptation of aerial systems to meet diverse operational requirements.

Through this expanded framework, AI-powered eVTOL applications can support infrastructure inspection, environmental monitoring, industrial surveying, remote access logistics, and complex terrain assessment. Each aircraft functions as a mobile data and intelligence node, continuously learning and improving performance through real-time computation and post-mission analysis.

AI Calculation at the Core of Scalable Aerial Applications

At the heart of this ecosystem is the GIBO.ai Calculation Engine, which provides real-time perception, decision modeling, and system optimization. The engine processes flight dynamics, environmental data, sensor inputs, and mission parameters to enable safer operations, higher efficiency, and intelligent adaptation to changing conditions.

By standardizing AI computation across platforms, GIBO.ai allows partners to deploy new aerial use cases without redesigning core intelligence systems, significantly reducing development time and accelerating commercialization.

Unlocking Commercial and Sustainability Value Through Aerial Intelligence

The expanded aerial ecosystem positions AI-powered eVTOLs not only as transportation assets, but as data-generating intelligence platforms. High-resolution environmental data, terrain modeling, and operational insights can be transformed into actionable intelligence for industries such as energy, infrastructure development, environmental services, and advanced mobility.

This approach aligns with growing demand for data-driven sustainability solutions, enabling organizations to better understand environmental conditions, optimize resource planning, and improve operational transparency through AI-calculated insights.

“Scalability is the true breakthrough in AI-powered aviation.”

“Our focus is not on a single aircraft, but on building an ecosystem where AI intelligence can scale across platforms, missions, and industries,” said Zelt Kueh, CEO of GIBO Holdings Ltd.

“With GIBO.ai, aerial systems evolve from standalone vehicles into intelligent nodes within a broader data and computation network. This is how we unlock long-term commercial value and accelerate the adoption of AI-driven aerial solutions.”

Laying the Groundwork for Future Smart Mobility Integration

This expanded aerial intelligence ecosystem forms a foundational layer within GIBO’s broader vision of integrated smart mobility. Over time, AI-powered eVTOL platforms are expected to interoperate with ground-based EV systems, logistics networks, and urban infrastructure, creating a unified intelligence framework across air and ground mobility.

By advancing this modular, scalable approach, GIBO continues to position GIBO.ai as a horizontal AI platform capable of supporting the next generation of intelligent transportation and industrial systems.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, the Company’s advantages and expected growth, the Company’s ability to source and retain talent, and the Company’s cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

William.zima@icrinc.com

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com

For more information and the latest updates, please visit:

https://www.globalibo.com/gibo-click/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/giboai-expands-ai-powered-evtol-applications-to-build-a-scalable-aerial-intelligence-ecosystem-302659749.html

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.