Bonkers Toys Pounce on Massive Success of Warrior Cats With Launch of New Toy Line at Retail

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bonkers Toys announced today the retail launch of its new Warrior Cats toy line, bringing the best-selling and beloved book series, created by the Coolabi Group and published by Harper Collins, to life for fans across the U.S. and Canada. The toy line offers the massive Warrior Cats fandom a chance to collect and play with their favorite characters and create their own adventures at home. The new product line includes Mini Mystery Plush, Large Mystery Plush and Collectible Figures which are now available at major retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

“For years, die-hard followers have devoured the enchanting world of the Warrior Cats, and Bonkers Toys is thrilled to finally give them the chance to collect their favorite characters and build out their own clans with our new line of plushies and figures,” said Chiara Mattern, Brand Manager, Bonkers Toys. “We’ve poured our hearts into capturing the essence of these beloved felines, and we can’t wait to see fans’ reactions when they unbox their favorites.”

Fans will be able to immerse themselves in the Warrior Cats world with the Spring 2026 product line, which also kicks off the “Build Your Clan” core theme, and includes:

Mini Mystery Plush Series 1: A collection of 6″ surprise plush characters that are super soft and cute but still incredibly fierce. Collectors can welcome Firestar, Graystripe, Brambleclaw, Brightheart, Scourge, Yellowfang, Tallstar, and Hawkfrost into their den. These mini plush are perfect for snuggling up to read the latest Warrior Cats book or recreating favorite scenes. SRP $11.99 at Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Large Mystery Plush Series 1: 11″ plush versions of popular Warrior Cats characters, including Firestar, Graystripe, Brightheart, and Scourge with intricately detailed eyes and expressions that let their warrior spirits shine, adding to the collectability. SRP $21.99 at Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

Collectible Figures Series 1: 2.5″ mystery figures include beloved characters Firestar, Graystripe, Brightheart, Spottedleaf, Silverstream, Cinderpelt, Yellowfang, and Scourge–each with their own pose to show their unique personality. Collectors can build out their clans, recreate epic moments from the books, or tell their own tales. SRP $5.99 at Walmart and Target.

Looking ahead, Series 2 is scheduled for release in Fall 2026 with one of the most beloved clans in the series, ShadowClan, while introducing new clans and characters to expand the collection. Also launching are the Warrior Cats Collectible Charms, offering fans more ways to showcase their love for the series with favorite ThunderClan cats as fierce 2.5″ figure mystery charms with lore-inspired details.

“Warrior Cats has captivated audiences for two decades, achieving remarkable success across various platforms from a publishing series to a chart-topping Roblox game to a significant online and social media presence,” said Allison Watkins, Director of Consumer Products and TV, Coolabi. “Bonkers Toys has captured the heart of the Warrior Cats world and its treasured characters with their toy line, and we can’t wait to see it become the next big chapter in the franchise.”

About Warrior Cats

Warrior Cats is a hugely successful feline fantasy book series about clans of wild cats, created by Working Partners, a Coolabi Group company. The Erin Hunter penned series has sold over 80 million books to date which have been translated into 38 languages and been a fixture on the New York Times bestseller list for the last 18+ years.

The brand has a huge and passionate fanbase across the world, garnering over 2 million annual users on the official Warrior Cats website last year, over half a billion views across user generated content on YouTube in 2024 alone plus almost 2 billion views on TikTok. The Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition game on Roblox is consistently one of the highest-ranking branded games on the platform and has been played more than 697 million times.

About Bonkers Toys

About Bonkers Toys Bonkers Toys have become known in the toy industry as the leader in YouTube New Media and Creator-based toys. Bonkers was the first licensee for Ryan’s World and pioneered this category with flagship toys including the Giant Mystery Egg & Cap’n Ryan’s Mega Mystery Treasure Chest. Bonkers Toys has also partnered with other top creators like Skibidi Toilet, Unspeakable, Lankybox, Aphmau, Moriah Elizabeth and Genevieve’s Playhouse to create best-selling toy lines. Bonkers Toys’ lineup of award-winning toys has been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Parents, Good Housekeeping and NBC Nightly News. For more information visit BonkersToys.com.

About Coolabi Group

As a global leader in the creation of children’s fiction and an award-winning creator of children’s and family TV and apps, story is at the heart of everything we do at Coolabi Group. Within the group we have the skills and the experience in-house to tell our stories, whatever the medium.

Warrior Cats, Beast Quest and Rainbow Magic are but three of the c.200 book series and c.2,000 titles we have created and licensed to publishers. Lifetime global sales exceed 200 million copies.

Warriors and Beast Quest represent part of a digital slate that has been downloaded over 20 million times as apps, played over 582 million times on Roblox, is viewed on YouTube over half a billion times a year and which has been watched on TikTok almost two billion times.

Everything we create has global appeal: our books are licensed in over 40 languages; our apps and our award-winning TV shows are licensed in over 140 countries. And we are constantly co-developing and co-producing with networks and producers, for both live-action and animation, from across our extensive catalogue of stories. These are all just part of our deep and constantly expanding well of Intellectual Property with some 70 new titles being created and published each year there are always new stories to engage with. Coolabi.com warriorcats.com

