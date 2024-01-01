GGWP Adds Proactive Voice Moderation to be the Safety Partner for Unity’s Vivox Voice Chat

GGWP’s Proactive Voice Moderation Implemented by Popular VR Game Gorilla Tag From Leading Studio Another Axiom

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GGWP, the leading brand safety platform for building thriving online communities, has added proactive Voice Moderation tools and been selected by Unity to be the safety partner of Vivox voice chat. GGWP’s comprehensive suite of tools is enhancing community experiences for Another Axiom’s hit VR game Gorilla Tag and powering secure voice moderation with seamless integration for Unity’s Vivox customers worldwide.





GGWP brings the most comprehensive communications safety suite to Vivox, delivering low-latency, tamper-proof voice moderation with seamless server-side integration for all Vivox customers. Both existing and new Vivox users can deploy this technology into their games to reap the benefits of GGWP’s robust detection and moderation. GGWP’s context-aware AI analyzes communication across voice and text, providing a 360-degree view of the user’s positive and negative behavior.

“Voice chat is a key aspect to online game experiences, and in some cases, it is the main form of interaction,” said GGWP founder and CEO Dennis Fong. “We are excited about our top tier partners joining us on our mission to deploy our voice solution in their toolkits and games. At GGWP our goal is to create awesome communities for brands and help their businesses thrive; and now with Voice, we are offering a complete end-to-end platform powered by AI and our expert services to model and maintain healthy communities.”

“This integration of GGWP’s tools with Vivox is an incredible value add for all Vivox tech users and we’re thrilled to offer it to them. Vivox is the best-in-class communication solution and pairing it with the best-in-class voice moderation solution enables gaming communities to come together like never before,” said Scott Chapman, Director, Multiplayer Services at Unity. “The integration provides developers a one-stop solution for communication and moderation, helping developers focus their resources on building the core gameplay experience.”

Recently, Another Axiom posted a blog detailing the steps that they’re taking to protect players in Gorilla Tag, which is built on Unity. As one of the most popular VR games with young audiences, GGWP’s platform and custom services will enable the developer to quickly respond to undesirable behavior and highlight positive interactions to continue creating a positive community. Since the players are in a VR environment, voice chat is a critical way that players interact; with GGWP’s support, Another Axiom can build a healthier and more fun experience for all.

“Our community is evolving and growing, so the tools that we use to help maintain a fun, playful experience need to be cutting edge and work at-scale,” said Kerestell Smith, co-founder and CCO, Another Axiom. “We’re committed to expanding Gorilla Tag’s place in popular culture and with the help of GGWP, we are excited to foster the best community experience for all Gorilla Tag players.”

About GGWP

GGWP is the leading platform that helps the world’s most iconic brands protect and nurture positive player experiences and build better communities. The company is backed by leading investors and game companies including BITKRAFT Ventures, Makers Fund, Griffin Gaming Partners, and Riot Games. Publishers and developers can learn more about how to fight online toxicity with GGWP at www.ggwp.com

About Another Axiom

Another Axiom is a leading developer of virtual reality worlds. The company creates fully realized social games where players can interact naturally and easily together. Their flagship game, Gorilla Tag, has gained immense popularity, attracting millions of monthly active users.

Founded in 2020, Another Axiom’s team of highly creative, talented, and experienced entrepreneurs and game developers is dedicated to bringing VR into the mainstream.

Learn more at https://www.anotheraxiom.com/ follow along on TikTok @realgorillatagvr, X @GorillaTagVR and join our Discord community for the latest updates.

