Genius Sports Statement Following Settlement of Litigation with SoftConstruct

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and SoftConstruct have agreed a settlement to resolve their legal dispute. As part of this settlement SoftConstruct have agreed to purchase a multi-year license to supply Genius’ market-leading data via its BetConstruct and FeedConstruct channels, with such license acknowledging Genius’s ownership of database rights.

“Genius invests significant time, resource, and expertise in creating and developing market-leading technology and databases to collect and supply sports data products across the industry,” says Jack Davison, Genius Sports’ Chief Commercial Officer. “We are delighted that the SoftContruct team have recognized this value and we look forward to working in partnership with them as we move forward.”

“This deal enables us to service our customers with the best data,” says Armand Pinarbasi SoftConstruct’s CEO. “We can now look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship in the years to come.”

About Genius Sports



Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

