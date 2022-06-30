General American Investors Files Certified Shareholder Report for Period Ended June 30, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Certified Shareholder Report (Form N-CSR) for the six month period ended June 30, 2023. The Form N-CSR contains the Company’s June 30, 2023 Semi-Annual Report and is available at the SEC’s website: www.sec.gov and the Company’s website: www.generalamericaninvestors.com. The Semi-Annual Report is expected to be mailed to stockholders shortly.

The Semi-Annual Report indicates that as of or for the six months ended:

6/30/23 6/30/22 Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock $1,200,083,087 $1,007,632,841 Net Assets Per Common Share $50.48* $42.03 Net Investment Income $6,013,170 $2,586,971 Per Share $0.25 $0.10 Net Loss/Gain on Investments 166,692,175 ($244,029,899) Per Share $7.05 ($9.93) Common Shares Outstanding 23,775,433 23,975,610

* After dividends and distributions of $1.00 per share paid in December 2022.

The largest stock holdings in the Company’s portfolio as of June 30, 2023, included: Republic Services, Microsoft, Apple, Arch Capital, and ASML Holding.

