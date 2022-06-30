General American Investors Files Certified Shareholder Report for Period Ended June 30, 2023
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Certified Shareholder Report (Form N-CSR) for the six month period ended June 30, 2023. The Form N-CSR contains the Company’s June 30, 2023 Semi-Annual Report and is available at the SEC’s website: www.sec.gov and the Company’s website: www.generalamericaninvestors.com. The Semi-Annual Report is expected to be mailed to stockholders shortly.
The Semi-Annual Report indicates that as of or for the six months ended:
6/30/23
6/30/22
Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock
$1,200,083,087
$1,007,632,841
Net Assets Per Common Share
$50.48*
$42.03
Net Investment Income
$6,013,170
$2,586,971
Per Share
$0.25
$0.10
Net Loss/Gain on Investments
166,692,175
($244,029,899)
Per Share
$7.05
($9.93)
Common Shares Outstanding
23,775,433
23,975,610
*
After dividends and distributions of $1.00 per share paid in December 2022.
The largest stock holdings in the Company’s portfolio as of June 30, 2023, included: Republic Services, Microsoft, Apple, Arch Capital, and ASML Holding.
