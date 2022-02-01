Garmin unveils the second-generation MARQ collection, five luxury modern tool watches crafted for aspirations on land, sea and air

Gen 2 adds stunning AMOLED display, touchscreen design and Grade-5 titanium

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced MARQ® – the second generation, a collection of five luxury modern tool watches, MARQ Athlete, MARQ Adventurer, MARQ Golfer, MARQ Captain, and MARQ Aviator, that are uniquely crafted to be an outward expression and trusted companion for pursuits in athletic performance, outdoor adventure, flight and more. Built with Grade-5 titanium and a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display with domed sapphire lens, the MARQ (Gen 2) collection is stronger and brighter than before—yet remains forged from Garmin’s authentic DNA. With dedicated feature sets, an enduring battery life of up to 16 days, and carefully curated materials, each MARQ timepiece is purposefully engineered for any of life’s adventures.





“The MARQ collection is a true testament to Garmin’s commitment to superior quality, innovation and reliability,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “MARQ watches are modern-day trusted tools, genuine to our brand and designed for markets we’ve served for over 30 years. With authentic feature sets, smartwatch functionality and stunning premium materials, MARQ sets a new standard in the traditional watch industry.”

Sophisticated Design with Everyday Convenience

Designed with superior craftsmanship and attention to detail, the MARQ collection is built with materials like sapphire crystal, ceramic and jacquard-weave nylon. Unique design elements including titanium, leather, nylon and silicone bracelets and straps are used throughout the collection and carefully selected with the user in mind. High performance Grade-5 titanium is five-times stronger and harder than most steels, which increases heat and corrosion resistance, making it more scratch-resistant and lightweight on the wrist compared to stainless steel. The 46mm watch case houses a domed sapphire lens and a vibrant AMOLED display with a highly responsive touchscreen to improve daily smartwatch experience and map interaction.

With up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, wearing MARQ means not having to worry about charging when traveling or even overnight. While sleeping, MARQ collects vital biometric data to give individualized information on sleep quality, stress, and recovery. When it is time to recharge, the magnetic charger aligns effortlessly to each MARQ watch, with a charge time of one hour—twice as fast as the previous design.

Premium Features for the Modern Explorer

More than an accessory, the MARQ collection includes Garmin’s suite of 24/7 health and wellness features like wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking, advanced sleep insights, Body-Battery™ energy monitoring and new Jet Lag Adviser1 (coming soon). Whether a global traveler or an athlete participating in events across the country or overseas, the Jet Lag Adviser helps users feel their best mentally and physically. Using the user’s sleep history and other metrics, the adviser recommends amount of light exposure, a sleep schedule and exercise to minimize the effects of jet lag for their next long-distance single or multi-destination trip. The feature will suggest what to do and at what time to quickly adjust to the new time zone and even push notifications to the wrist giving tips and reminders for things like caffeine intake, nutrition and more. Prior to departure, users can enter travel details in the Garmin Connect™ app and track how their body’s internal clock is adjusting to the new destination.

New to all MARQ watches, the collection includes support for multi-band GNSS, multi-frequency GPS (L1 + L5) and Garmin SatIQ™ technology, which secures superior positioning accuracy in any environment while optimizing battery life. No matter where the adventure may lead, this technology automatically selects the right satellite mode for the environment in real time.

Meet the MARQ Collection

MARQ Athlete

Suited for any competition, MARQ Athlete is built with a titanium case, brushed DLC-coated bezel and fashioned with a lightweight vented silicone rubber strap selected for a secure fit and accurate sensor readings. Athletes will be able to track all aspects of their performance, training and recovery with advanced metrics like Training Readiness, which gives a score based on sleep quality, recovery, training load and more, so they can determine whether it’s a good day to push the limits or take it easy. For runners, MARQ Athlete includes a wide range of advanced training features like PacePro™, which keeps a runner’s pacing strategy on track with grade-adjusted guidance as they run a course, and Real-Time Stamina to track and manage exertion through activity to avoid burnout. In addition to daily activity tracking, the MARQ Athlete comes preloaded with sports apps for all athletic pursuits like running, cycling, swimming, skiing, golf, pickleball & tennis, gym workouts, and surfing, just to name a few, along with easy-to-follow animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates workouts. Victory starts here.

MARQ Adventurer

As a modern interpretation of a classic tool watch, MARQ Adventurer features an innovative edge to edge leather design and durable FKM rubber hybrid strap to work in a casual setting as well as during an activity. It combines the elegance of a leather strap with increased sweat and stain resistance. The compass bezel uses cardinal directions and 360-degree markings to help keep users on track as they use the Orienteering feature to navigate to their destination. With preloaded TopoActive maps on the wrist, adventurers can easily access and navigate points of interest, elevation profiles and more. For increased awareness, NextFork™ gives the distance to the next trail intersection as well as the name of the upcoming trail. Explore more here.

MARQ Golfer

With a golf course-inspired color scheme, green ceramic inlay, custom etched bezel, and tritone green jacquard-weave nylon strap, the love for the game won’t go unnoticed. Preloaded with over 42,000 worldwide golf courses, MARQ Golfer will autodetect which course is being played to give precise distances to the front, middle and back of the green, plus slope direction with Green Contours (Active Garmin Golf™ app membership required). MARQ Golfer includes Garmin’s most advanced set of golf features, including Virtual Caddie, Hazard View, Wind Data, PinPointer and includes three Approach CT10 golf club sensors for automatic club tracking. Tee off here.

MARQ Captain

Crafted with nautical details like a navy ceramic bezel with regatta timer and race-inspired striped jacquard weave nylon strap, MARQ Captain makes the perfect first mate. The built-in Regatta Timer helps racers cross the starting point at precisely the right time, utilizing the GPS time to burn to calculate the ideal position and a countdown timer that shows time to the gun. For better situational awareness on the water, Alerts and Alarms will signal to imminent tide changes and anchor drag. Access the autopilot right from the wrist with MARQ Captain to change heading, engage pattern steering and follow a route. MARQ Captain also includes profiles for other on-the-water activities like kayaking, standup paddleboarding, windsurfing, kitesurfing and kiteboarding. Set sail here.

MARQ Aviator

Whether a pilot or an aviation enthusiast, MARQ Aviator builds on a passion for all things flight. It is designed with a brushed titanium bracelet, swept-wing links and locking clasp, plus ceramic 24-hour GMT bezel. Use MARQ Aviator to navigate to a location or waypoint in the worldwide aeronautical database or choose the Nearest function to activate a path to a nearby airport. With aviation alerts, pilots can set a minimum crosswind and flight condition they’re comfortable with and be notified when it’s a good time to go flying. For world travelers, MARQ Aviator’s Jet Lag Adviser watch face displays the aviator’s home time zone, a “feels like” time and, once fully acclimated, will automatically update to show 24/7 guidance on light, sleep and exercise. For ultimate situational awareness, pilots can pan across the moving map with a touch, see NEXRAD radar overlaid on the route and access aviation weather, including METARs, TAFs and MOS1, to see winds, visibility, barometric pressure and more. Take flight here.

Expected to be available this month, the MARQ (Gen 2) collection ranges in price from $1,900 to $2,400. To learn more, visit garmin.com.

The MARQ series is the latest solution from Garmin’s expanding outdoor segment, which focuses on developing products and services that enhance experiences and provide peace of mind. Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 When paired with your compatible smartphone, with a data connection, and in range of BLUETOOTH® technology

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and MARQ are registered trademarks and Body Battery, Garmin Connect, Garmin Golf, Garmin Pay, PacePro,NextFork and SatIQ are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Natalie Miller



913-397-8200



[email protected]