Castle Shield Holdings, LLC Adds Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Support to Its Typhos Communications App for Chat Messages

SCOTTSVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PQC–Castle Shield Holdings, LLC, a leader in Zero Trust and cybersecurity solutions, today announced that its Typhos Secure Communications mobile solution now supports post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms selected by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Typhos is the industry’s first end-to-end PQC software-based solution uniquely designed to protect encrypted chat communications and attachments using quantum-resilient algorithms. Typhos’ adaptable future-proof PQC solution offers companies, organizations, and consumers a secure, comprehensive, and convenient messaging solution that protects privacy against potential threats for today and tomorrow.

NIST formally selected new encryption algorithms as part of their post-quantum cryptographic standard. Specifically, NIST identified four candidate algorithms for standardization during the third round of the NIST PQC Standardization Process. NIST recommends two primary algorithms for most use cases: CRYSTALS-KYBER and CRYSTALS-Dilithium. In addition, the signature schemes FALCON and SPHINCS+ were standardized as well. It should be noted that Kyber and Dilithium were both selected for their strong security and excellent performance, and NIST expects them to work well in most applications.

Typhos integrated both Kyber and Dilithium into the chat messaging side of the app. The following variants have been integrated into Typhos:

Key Encapsulation Mechanism (KEM):

Kyber512

Kyber768

Kyber1024

Kyber512-90s

Kyber768-90s

Kyber1024-90s

Digital Signature Algorithm (DSA):

Dilithium2

Dilithium3

Dilithium5

Dilithium2-AES

Dilithium3-AES

Dilithium5-AES

By default, Typhos runs with Kyber1024 and Dilithium5 because of the high level of security they possess, although customers can choose to receive Typhos versions with one of the other Kyber or Dilithium variants.

For the first time, Typhos enables companies, organizations, and consumers to leverage quantum-resilient technology to help keep their chat communications secure and private. Unlike other popular messaging and communications apps that monetize customer data, Typhos is focused on keeping data secure by preventing today’s messaging data breaches, while future-proofing chat communications against post-quantum cyberthreats. It provides quantum-resilient cryptography, anytime and anywhere on iOS and Android mobile devices. Typhos’ end-to-end approach is designed to secure data throughout the entire data life cycle as data is stored, communicated, and used.

Typhos is currently the most secure messaging and communications app available that utilizes PQC algorithms providing quantum-resilience for today’s chat-based communications. Typhos is offered as a SaaS solution although, companies can host the solution themselves on-premises or via the cloud to further ensure the privacy of their data.

While Typhos now supports PQC-secured messaging for chats and attachments, the integration of PQC for the recently announcement audio/video call side of Typhos is currently underway and will be completed in the very near future.

“Today asymmetric encryption algorithms are based on a complex mathematic problem known as prime factorization. The longer the key (i.e., the more bits included in the key), the harder it is to break the encryption. Quantum computing will purportedly make today’s asymmetric encryption vulnerable thus undermining the fabric of data security and privacy as we know it. PQC strengthens the mathematical nature of the asymmetric encryption key exchange so that it will be resistant to cyberattacks launched on quantum computers when they become sufficiently fast enough in the future. At Castle Shield, we believe that the future is now. Why not prepare for the quantum era starting today. Therefore, we are excited to announce one of the world’s first PQC-enable chat and messaging app available on the market,” said Dr. Milton Mattox, CTO at Castle Shield.

The Typhos app with PQC for chat messaging is available today through the Apple Store and Google Play.

About Castle Shield Holdings, LLC



Founded in 2019, Castle Shield offers a complete range of enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions that protects enterprises and consumers against all internal and external cyber threats. Our quantum-resistant solutions (Fides) stand strong as the last line of defense for enterprise and consumer data in the emerging quantum computing threat landscape. Legion, our Security Information Event Management or (SIEM), product portfolio and Fides work together to strengthen your overall data security. We monitor and address threat vectors through our scalable, multi-tenant SIEM platform, protecting enterprise systems and data in an efficient, cost-effective manner. In addition, we utilize an advanced compliance platform (Senate) which provides comprehensive ratings for third party vendors based on technical risk scores, compliance, and financial impact in the event of a breach. Our 360° proactive security solutions are what sets Castle Shield apart. For further information, please go to www.castle-shield.com.

Contacts

Technical:

Dr. Milton Mattox



Castle Shield Holdings, LLC



800-491-5814 x 101



+44 203 769 6363 x 101



[email protected]