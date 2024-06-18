Gaming Software Market size is set to grow by USD 50.1 million from 2024-2028, revolutionary improvements in gaming engines to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global gaming software market size is estimated to grow by USD 50.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.07% during the forecast period. Revolutionary improvements in gaming engines is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of esports. However, high capital requirement poses a challenge. Key market players include Activision Blizzard Inc., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., AT and T Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., Daybreak Game Co. LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Konami Group Corp., Krafton Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Playtika Holding Corp., Roblox Corp., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, and Unity Software Inc..

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies – Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Read more Seoul Dragon City Hotel Creates Dazzling Lighting Displays with HARMAN Professional Solutions Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 – 2022 Segment Covered Type (Mobile games, Console games, and PC games), Revenue Stream (Box/CD game, Shareware, Freeware, and In-app purchases), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., AT and T Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., Daybreak Game Co. LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Konami Group Corp., Krafton Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Playtika Holding Corp., Roblox Corp., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, and Unity Software Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global gaming software market is experiencing growth due to the increasing popularity of eSports tournaments. These events feature professional gamers competing in multiplayer video games for large audiences, both in-person and online. The rise in the number of hosting associations, such as the International eSports Federation and the World Esports Association, is driving the frequency of these tournaments and attracting more gamers. Intellectually-owned games like Counter-Strike and DotA 2 from Valve, Call of Duty from Activision Blizzard, and Pubg from Tencent are major solutions gaining popularity in these events. Sponsorship from established technology innovators and substantial prize pools are also contributing to the market’s revenue growth.

The gaming software market is experiencing significant growth with various programs, consoles, and devices coming into play. Computer games, programming software, and consoles are popular trends. The use of technology such as Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality is gaining momentum. Devices like tablets and smartphones are also utilized for gaming. Consoles like PlayStation and Xbox are leading the market. Gamification and cloud gaming are emerging trends. Consoles offer high-definition graphics and immersive experiences. Programming software allows game development. Devices offer portability and convenience. The market is competitive with companies constantly releasing new and innovative products. Consumers are always on the lookout for the latest gaming technology.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global gaming software market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-end games with advanced features and designs. This capital-intensive industry requires substantial investments in research and development to meet gamer expectations for constant performance improvements. Costs include the use of product-modeling software, hiring specialized artists, and marketing strategies. New vendors focus on mobile games, which have high development costs and long production times, acting as entry barriers.

The gaming software market faces several challenges in the current legends of tech. One major challenge is the need to develop games that run smoothly on various devices and operating systems, such as consoles, PCs, and mobiles. Another challenge is the increasing demand for high-definition graphics and realistic gameplay, which requires advanced technology and significant resources. Additionally, the market is becoming increasingly competitive, with numerous game developers and publishers vying for market share. Furthermore, the rapid evolution of technology brings new trends and consumer expectations, requiring continuous innovation and adaptation. Finally, the need to ensure security and privacy in gaming platforms is a significant challenge, as cyber threats continue to evolve.

For more insights on driver and challenges – Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This gaming software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type

1.1 Mobile games

1.2 Console games

1.3 PC games

Revenue Stream

2.1 Box/CD game

2.2 Shareware

2.3 Freeware

2.4 In-app purchases

Geography

3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Mobile games- The global gaming software market consists of various mobile game categories, including casual games, strategy games, role-playing games (RPGs), simulation games, adventure games, sports games, and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games. Casual games, such as puzzle games and match-three games, are popular for their simplicity and accessibility. Strategy games require planning and resource management, while RPGs offer immersive narratives and character progression. These diverse genres contribute to the market’s growth during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 – 2022) – Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The gaming software market encompasses a wide range of applications designed for various devices and platforms. These include computer programs for Personal Computers (PCs) and Browser Games, as well as Mobile Gaming Software for Smartphones and Tablets. Video gamers also have the option of Console Games on Gaming Consoles, which may require specialized Game Engines and Graphics Software for optimal performance. The industry continues to evolve with the integration of Cloud Gamification, Multiplayer Services, and emerging technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). Development tools are essential for creating new games and experiences within this dynamic sector. Online platforms serve as hubs for competitive gaming and social interaction among players, while Mobile Data and Internet Platforms enable seamless access to gaming content on the go.

Market Research Overview

The gaming software market encompasses a wide range of applications designed to enhance the gaming experience for users. These software solutions include graphics engines, game development tools, virtual reality platforms, and streaming services. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of gaming, advancements in technology, and the growing demand for immersive gaming experiences. Gamers seek software that offers superior graphics, smooth performance, and innovative features. Additionally, the market is witnessing the rise of cloud gaming, which allows users to access games on various devices without the need for high-end hardware. The gaming software market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, offering significant opportunities for developers and investors alike.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Mobile Games



Console Games



PC Games

Revenue Stream

Box/CD Game



Shareware



Freeware



In-app Purchases

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-software-market-size-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-50-1-million-from-2024-2028–revolutionary-improvements-in-gaming-engines-to-boost-the-market-growth-technavio-302174025.html

SOURCE Technavio