Automotive Driving Simulator Market size is set to grow by USD 317.5 million from 2024-2028, decrease in vehicular production costs and reduced FFM leading to increased use of driving simulators across value chain boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global automotive driving simulator market size is estimated to grow by USD 317.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 4.61% during the forecast period. Decrease in vehicular production costs and reduced ttm leading to increased use of driving simulators across value chain is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of stratiform machines to supplant hexapod machines in automotive DIL simulation applications. However, high price of overcoming lag-induced sas poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Dynamics plc, Ansible Motion Ltd., AutoSim AS, AV Simulation, CAE Inc., CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Cruden, CXC Simulations, Dallara Group Srl, Groupe Gorge SA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IPG Automotive GmbH, Mechanical Simulation Corp., Moog Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OKTAL SYDAC, Spectris Plc, Tecknotrove, Thales Group, and Virage Simulation Inc..

Automotive Driving Simulator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 – 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 317.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled AB Dynamics plc, Ansible Motion Ltd., AutoSim AS, AV Simulation, CAE Inc., CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Cruden, CXC Simulations, Dallara Group Srl, Groupe Gorge SA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IPG Automotive GmbH, Mechanical Simulation Corp., Moog Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OKTAL SYDAC, Spectris Plc, Tecknotrove, Thales Group, and Virage Simulation Inc.

Market Driver

The automotive driving simulator market is experiencing innovation with the shift from hexapod-based platforms to six degrees of freedom (DOF) stratiform machines. Hexapod machines, commonly used in automotive driving simulators, introduce significant mechanical lag, leading to issues like SAS. This lag is problematic for automotive drivers, who handle lighter vehicles and see mostly nearby objects. Six DOF stratiform machines offer responsive and low lag motions, addressing these challenges and revolutionizing the automotive simulator industry.

The Automotive Driving Simulator market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced driver training and research and development in the automotive industry. Marketers use these simulators for testing new vehicles and features, while training institutions utilize them for imparting practical driving skills. The market is also driven by the integration of virtual reality technology, which enhances the simulation experience. Additionally, the development of cost-effective simulators is making them accessible to a wider audience. The future of this market looks promising with the implementation of autonomous driving technology in simulators. Overall, the Automotive Driving Simulator market is a growing and innovative industry that caters to various sectors in the automotive industry.

Market Challenges

The automotive driving simulator market faces challenges due to the presence of simulator sickness (SAS), a condition caused by the lag between expected and actual responses in the simulator. SAS can lead to discomfort, headaches, and motion sickness, which can impact the realism of the simulation and hinder user experience. The degree of SAS experienced varies among individuals, and factors such as cues and visual system delays can influence its occurrence. Reference point adjustments, a slow adaptation process, can cause delays in training and increase costs. Advanced simulators with better motion cues and graphics can reduce SAS but come with higher price tags. These factors may limit market growth during the forecast period.

The Automotive Driving Simulator market faces several challenges. These include the need for accurate and realistic vehicle dynamics, creating engaging and immersive experiences, and ensuring compatibility with various vehicle models and types. Additionally, integrating advanced technologies such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence adds complexity to the development process. Ensuring security and privacy of user data is also a significant challenge. Furthermore, keeping up with the latest technological advancements and regulatory requirements is essential to remain competitive in the market. Overcoming these challenges requires a combination of technical expertise, innovation, and collaboration between industry players.

Segment Overview

This automotive driving simulator market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application

1.1 Research and development

1.2 Training

Vehicle Type

2.1 Car

2.2 Truck

2.3 Others

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Research and development- The automotive driving simulator market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand from OEMs, suppliers, and universities for advanced research and development in connected cars. Simulation technology, including driver-in-the-loop simulators, is essential for testing connected car concepts without endangering real people. Companies like Cruden provide basic simulators for automotive applications, while advanced simulators in R&D centers help vehicle manufacturers reduce development costs and time. These benefits are expected to continue driving market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Driving Simulator Market encompasses advanced technologies such as AI and IoT, virtual and augmented reality, and hardware and software solutions. Skilled drivers are essential in various industries, including air traffic and high-speed train projects. Driving simulators offer a cost-effective training option for commercial truck driving, providing real-time control in a virtual environment. Human errors are a significant concern in real-time driving, making analysis technology crucial for enhancing safety. The adoption of these simulators is increasing due to their ability to offer driver instruction in a safe and controlled manner, while also providing entertainment value. Despite the high initial cost, the economies of scale and improved safety make automotive driving simulators a valuable investment in the automobiles sector.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Driving Simulator Market encompasses technology-driven solutions that replicate real-world driving environments for research, development, and training purposes. These simulators utilize advanced technologies such as computer graphics, haptic feedback, and motion systems to create immersive driving experiences. They are essential tools for automotive manufacturers, research institutions, and training centers to test vehicle designs, evaluate driver performance, and develop advanced driver assistance systems. Additionally, they offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional testing methods and enable the exploration of various driving scenarios that may be difficult or dangerous in real life. The market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing demand for safer and more efficient vehicles, advancements in simulation technology, and the integration of autonomous driving systems.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Research And Development



Training

Vehicle Type

Car



Truck



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

