GameSquare’s Stream Hatchet Expands AI Strategy with Launch of Next-Generation AI Campaign Builder

AI-Powered platform generates full campaign strategies by turning hours of expert-level work into minutes

Next generation platform is powered by Stream Hatchet’s proprietary dataset that includes 40+ million creators, multi-year benchmarks, and real campaign outcomes

Latest AI product launch accelerates GameSquare’s strategic push into high-margin software intelligence

Stream Hatchet, the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming and gaming ecosystem and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), (“GameSquare”, or the “Company”), today announced the launch of Stream Hatchet’s AI Campaign Builder, the first artificial intelligence-powered platform that generates complete influencer marketing strategies and campaign briefs in minutes.

Today’s announcement represents the continued evolution of GameSquare’s AI strategy, building directly on the breakthrough AI-powered data ecosystem the Company unveiled in May 2025. With the launch of the Company’s next-generation AI Campaign Builder, GameSquare’s is executing on its roadmap of AI-driven workflow automation, intelligence expansion, and higher-value outcomes across its operating businesses.

“Our vision is to become the intelligence layer for the entire creator economy,” said Justin Kenna, GameSquare’s CEO. “AI Campaign Builder is the entry point, the product that gets brands hooked on data-driven creator marketing and the GameSquare ecosystem. Once they experience what’s possible with AI-powered strategy, they’ll want the full GameSquare platform to manage execution, management, and analytics at scale.”

AI Campaign Builder is engineered for productivity and precision, by streamlining the hours of manual research, analysis, and briefings that brands and agencies perform for every campaign.

“Brands have automated media buying and performance tracking, but campaign strategy is still a highly manual and time-consuming process,” said Eduard Montserrat, CEO of Stream Hatchet. “AI Campaign Builder changes that. It turns complex, expert-driven components of marketing campaigns into an automated intelligence engine, delivering complete, data-backed strategies in minutes versus hours.”

Despite surpassing $250 billion, according to Goldman Sachs, the creator economy still relies on a slow, human-driven planning process requiring trend research, content selection, creator evaluation, and insights analysis. This work requires resources that most brands cannot perform internally at scale.

The structural gap has allowed agencies to dominate by bundling strategy with execution. Platforms that only optimize execution remain structurally disadvantaged. AI Campaign Builder breaks this paradigm, giving every brand access to expert-level strategy instantly.

AI Campaign Builder leverages Stream Hatchet’s proprietary dataset, which includes 40+ million creators, hundreds of millions of videos on demand and livestream datapoints, and Sideqik’s influencer marketing intelligence.

AI Campaign Builder is designed from the ground up to deliver:

Intelligent Strategy Generation : AI produces multiple expert-level creative strategies aligned to campaign goals and target audiences.

Automated Trend Research : Real-time analysis of TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch trends contextualized to each brief.

Data-Driven Format Recommendations: Optimal content types mapped to performance data and campaign objectives.

Smart Creator Matching: AI fit scores (0-100) based on engagement, audience alignment, brand safety, and pricing.

Complete Export-Ready Campaign Briefs: Strategy, deliverables, creative direction, tone, and recommended creators, generated in minutes.

Stream Hatchet believes its AI Campaign Builder represents a 144x efficiency gain over traditional planning workflows.

AI Campaign Builder supports individual, small business, and enterprise customers, and is designed to rapidly validate product-market fit and generate qualified B2B leads.

“Anyone can build an AI chatbot,” said Montserrat. “What they can’t replicate is our data, which is supported by 40 million creator profiles, historical performance benchmarks, and real campaign results from clients like Riot Games, Activision, Capcom, and Tencent. That’s the difference between generic recommendations and predictions backed by actual outcomes.”

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet delivers real-time, actionable insights into the gaming and live-streaming ecosystem across 16 platforms. From performance benchmarking to campaign ROI and influencer intelligence, Stream Hatchet empowers game publishers, brands, agencies, and tournament organizers with the industry’s most granular data and reporting tools.

For more information visit www.streamhatchet.com.

Forward-Looking Information

