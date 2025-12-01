Erase.com Recognized as a Best Workplace and Earns Strong Employee Support

New survey results show 96 percent of employees agree Erase.com is a great place to work, far above the 60 percent average at a typical company.

Erase.com, one of the leading online reputation management agencies in North America, announced the results of its recent Great Place to Work survey. The survey found that 96 percent of employees agreed that Erase.com is a great place to work. This figure is far above the 60 percent average at a typical company, based on the Great Place to Work Global Employee Engagement Study.

The recognition comes shortly after Erase.com was named to the 2025 Best Workplaces for Start Ups list on October 7. The company completed its official Great Place to Work certification during the last two weeks of October.

Erase.com helps people and businesses repair their online reputation by removing harmful or outdated content and, when removal is not possible, pushing it down through ethical and proven reputation management methods. The company blends legal insight, search engine strategy, and constant monitoring to protect clients from online risks. With rising cases of false news, old records, and misinformation online, the reputation management industry has become a vital part of personal and business safety.

Cenk Uzunkaya, CEO of Erase.com, said, “We are proud of the culture we are building. Our people bring skill, empathy, and dedication to every client case. When our team is strong, our clients win. This recognition shows that we are moving in the right direction.”

Employees also shared positive feedback about fairness, respect, and balance. According to the survey, 100 percent of employees said the workplace supports a healthy work environment, treats people fairly, and encourages balance between work and personal life.

Alyssa Durant, Director of HR, said, “We equip our employees with the training, tools, and encouragement to excel. When teams feel valued, they produce work that truly makes a difference. Supporting our clients starts with supporting those who serve them.”

The company’s growth and internal culture have helped make Erase.com a top choice for job seekers who want meaningful work in a fast-growing field. Reputation management is now a core part of business risk planning, and demand for trusted agencies continues to rise. Erase.com has positioned itself as a leader by focusing on quality, transparency, and high client success rates.

With a team of 50 employees and a focus on ongoing training, Erase.com plans to continue expanding its services and improving the industry standard for safe and effective online reputation repair.

