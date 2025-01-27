Gamehaus Holdings Inc. Celebrates NASDAQ Listing and Shares Vision for Future Growth

SHANGHAI, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gamehaus Holdings Inc. (“Gamehaus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GMHS), a technology-driven mobile game publisher, today announced its official listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”). The Company’s Class A ordinary shares began trading today under the stock symbol “GMHS,” marking a pivotal step in its continued expansion and commitment to shaping the future of the global gaming industry.

Mr. Feng “Brian” Xie, founder and Chairman of Gamehaus shared the following Letter to Employees with the Gamehaus team:

Dear Gamehaus Team,

Today marks an incredible milestone in our journey as we are officially listed on NASDAQ. This moment is a powerful testament to the hard work and dedication of every one of you. It is not just a celebration of what we’ve accomplished so far, but also the beginning of an exciting new chapter filled with limitless possibilities for our future.

When we founded Gamehaus in October 2016, we set out with a bold vision – to build a truly global game publishing company. At the time, we were small, just a spark in a vast industry, but with our passion for gaming and unwavering determination, we steadily overcame challenges and carved out our place in an intensely competitive market. Over the years, we’ve witnessed transformative shifts in the gaming landscape, from the evolution of traditional gaming to the integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and virtual reality. Each transformation has presented us with new challenges, but also extraordinary opportunities. Through it all, we’ve remained dedicated to empowering small- and medium-sized game developers at every stage of their growth. By combining our strong reputation and industry-leading expertise with cutting-edge, data-driven technologies, we offer comprehensive support that spans the entire development and publishing cycle. This commitment not only enables us to deliver exceptional gaming experiences for players worldwide, but also raises the bar for the industry as a whole.

One of the key drivers of our success has been our team, a group bound by our passion for gaming and shared commitment to excellence. This teamwork has allowed us to achieve the impossible and overcome challenges that might have seemed insurmountable. It’s this sense of unity and collaboration that has allowed us to execute on our vision with precision and drive. But as we all know, the gaming industry is fast-moving and highly competitive. To stay ahead, we can’t simply rely on our past successes. This is why, as we look toward 2025, we’re embracing the theme of “Refresh.” “Refresh” is not about abandoning the past – it’s about reinvigorating our team, our culture, and our approach to innovation. It’s about recognizing that the next phase of growth will come from challenging ourselves to think differently, work more efficiently, and stay ahead of the curve.

We must constantly ask ourselves: What unique value does Gamehaus bring to the global gaming industry? How can we keep surprising and delighting our players? Our goal is not just to be part of the gaming industry but to shape its future. Our ambition is to create games that redefine entertainment and bring joy to millions worldwide. With the “Refresh” mindset, I am confident that Gamehaus will continue to rise as a global leader in the gaming industry – delivering exceptional experiences to our players, generating long-term value to our shareholders, and earning the respect of our peers. As we embark on this exciting new chapter, let’s move forward with renewed energy and determination. Together, let’s embrace the “Refresh” mindset and work toward building an even brighter future for Gamehaus.

Thank you for being part of this incredible journey. The best is yet to come!

Feng “Brian” Xie

Founder and Chairman of Gamehaus

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven mobile game publisher dedicated to nurturing partnerships with small- and medium-sized game developers to amplify their success. “You make successful games. We make games successful” is the company’s mantra, encapsulating its commitment to transforming potential into prosperity through data-driven monetization support and optimizing game publishing solutions. For more information, please visit https://ir.gamehaus.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

