Future Technologies and Nokia Announce Multi-Million Dollar Private 5G Awards and Collaboration in U.S. Federal Market

Future Technologies and Nokia have been awarded several multi-year, multi-million-dollar contracts to provide private 5G network solutions for lab, deployable, and large network deployments in the U.S. Federal market

SUWANEE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”) and Nokia have announced their collaboration on several multi-year, multi-million-dollar Private 5G projects in the U.S. Federal market. The two companies will provide end-to-end solutions that include Private 5G Core, Edge Compute/MEC, Indoor and Outdoor Radio Access Networks, and use cases.

Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies said, “Future Technologies is proud to partner with Nokia in this Federal Market for Private 5G. We have worked with Nokia for over the last four years in the federal space and we have found them to be the right vendor partner based on their Private 5G solution being extremely secure and reliable, their partnership structure, and most importantly their company’s focus on this Federal Market to enable our clients to succeed in all phases of the project – Design, Delivery and Sustainment.”

These solutions will be delivered through different network types, including Lab Systems for advanced use case development/validation, deployable systems such as Cell on Wheels (COW) for portable deployments and fielded demonstrations, as well as full-scale mission-critical production deployments of large geographical coverage networks that span over 3,000 square miles.

“We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Future Technologies on these large Private 5G projects. Our joint U.S. Federal clients will benefit from secure, cutting-edge solutions for lab testing and validation, use case development, fielded demonstration and most importantly large-scale production deployments,” said Mike Loomis, general manager for Nokia’s Federal Division. “Future Technologies is an important strategic partner for Nokia’s U.S. federal business as they have over 14 years of past performance experience in private cellular with unique domain expertise,” Loomis added.

Future Technologies is an Atlanta, GA based Lead System Integrator focused on Requirement Definition, Design, Procurement, Deployment and Sustainment of private network solutions for their Fortune 5000 and Federal Government Clients. Future Technologies has also invested into an Atlanta, GA based Living Lab to provide an End to End showcase of the Private 5G solutions, Edge Computing/MEC and most importantly industry specific use cases such as – Connected Worker, Telemetry, Instrumentation Connectivity, Remote Worker, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality, Asset Health, Inventory Management, Computer Vision, IoT Sensors, Robotics and other solutions.

To Request a Virtual or In-Person tour of the Living Lab please contact: Request a Tour

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies Venture, LLC has over 24 years’ experience as an END-to-END solution provider, specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Through this practice and our knowledge of legacy solutions (2G, 3G, 2-Way, TDM) and Broadband Wireless solutions, Fiber Backbone and FTTX, Future Technologies consistently distinguishes itself as an industry expert in all aspects of customer network evolution for PRIVATE and PUBLIC network infrastructure projects throughout the US and International markets. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Contacts

Media:

Taylor Juska – Director of Marketing



P: +1 732.766.2033 | E: [email protected]