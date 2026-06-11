FundCanna to Embed ReadyPaid BNPL into Apex Trading’s $150M+ Monthly Cannabis Marketplace

Integration Enables Sellers to Get Paid Instantly While Buyers Access Extended Terms at Checkout; Reaches 4,000+ Operators as Industry Faces Nearly $4B in Delinquent Receivables

FundCanna, the largest dedicated provider of working capital to operators in the regulated cannabis industry, announced a strategic partnership with Apex Trading, one of the fastest-growing B2B marketplaces in cannabis. Through the partnership, FundCanna’s ReadyPaid™ Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform will be embedded directly into the Apex ecosystem, enabling sellers to receive immediate payment while buyers access extended payment terms at checkout.

Apex Trading currently serves more than 4,000 unique clients and facilitates more than $150 million in gross merchandise value monthly. The integration is designed to remove transaction friction caused by delayed payments and limited access to traditional credit – challenges that continue to disrupt the cannabis supply chain.

In addition to BNPL functionality, Apex clients will also have access to FundCanna’s automated prequalification process, providing near-instant insight into capital availability. That capital may be deployed through ReadyPaid transactions or through FundCanna’s broader suite of working capital and revolving financing products.

“Sellers in cannabis have effectively been acting as the bank for the supply chain,” said Adam Stettner, founder and CEO of FundCanna. “This partnership changes that dynamic. With ReadyPaid now embedded inside Apex, sellers get paid immediately and buyers gain the flexibility to pay over time as they generate revenue. When transactions are driven by demand without cash constraints, sales accelerates, order sizes grow and the entire marketplace becomes more efficient. We have seen our clients grow by an average of over 50% after using our financial products and ReadyPaid takes that a step further, turning every transaction into a growth opportunity instead of a cash flow constraint.”

The partnership includes a revenue-sharing agreement between FundCanna and Apex Trading. FundCanna expects the integration to materially increase transaction flow within its ecosystem as adoption expands across Apex’s rapidly growing client base.

“Our goal at Apex Trading has always been to make the cannabis supply chain more efficient and connected,” said John Manlove, founder and CEO of Apex Trading. “By integrating FundCanna’s ReadyPaid, we’re giving buyers and sellers a seamless financial solution that helps them transact more confidently and grow without being constrained by short-term liquidity.”

According to Whitney Economics, the cannabis industry faces nearly $4 billion in delinquent accounts receivable, ranking as operators’ top financial concern. ReadyPaid directly addresses this bottleneck by shifting credit risk away from sellers and aligning buyer repayment with revenue cycles.

Stettner added: “Unlike most industries, cannabis operators don’t have consistent access to traditional credit, and extended payment terms are common between suppliers and retailers. That leaves billions of dollars tied up in receivables, squeezing sellers on liquidity and limiting how much buyers can actually purchase. That’s not a demand problem, it’s a liquidity problem.”

Historically within cannabis marketplaces, sellers have faced a difficult choice: extend payment terms and absorb the risk of delayed or missed payments, or require cash-on-delivery and limit transaction volume. Buyers, meanwhile, are often forced to purchase based solely on immediate cash availability, restricting inventory depth and slowing growth.

By embedding ReadyPaid at the point of sale, Apex helps correct that imbalance. Brands and distributors can grow sales, increase order frequency and strengthen retail relationships while receiving payment upfront. At the same time, retailers gain the flexibility to purchase inventory and pay over time as products sell, rather than tying up working capital. The result is healthier cash flow, more consistent product availability and the ability to capture revenue opportunities that might otherwise be constrained by liquidity.

ReadyPaid is currently available in all legal cannabis markets. To learn more about ReadyPaid, visit ReadyPaid.com.

About Apex Trading

Apex Trading is a founder-led, employee-owned business management platform built from the ground up for the wholesale cannabis industry. The company operates on a foundation of integrity, transparency, and long-term partnership with its clients. Its comprehensive software suite delivers best-in-class inventory, order, and sales management tools for businesses of every size, from small operators to enterprise brands. Apex Trading offers more than two dozen third-party integrations, including Metrc, QuickBooks, and Slack, enabling clients to streamline operations and keep their technology stack fully connected. The company currently serves over 5,000 licensed operators across 30 states.

About FundCanna

FundCanna is the leading source of non-real estate capital to the cannabis industry. The funding products FundCanna offers are customizable, flexible, renewable and reliable. The financing offered is designed exclusively for cannabis operations and the ancillary companies that support the industry. For more than 20 years, their team of financial experts has created finance products that have provided $20 billion to underserved businesses and individuals across the country. Adam Stettner, founder and CEO, has successfully founded and run finance companies for 20 plus years, earning numerous national awards and recognition notably including EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year and seven showings on the Inc. 500/5000. Stettner and his team have focused their efforts exclusively on financing licensed cannabis operators and ancillary providers since 2021. For more information about cannabis financing, visit FundCanna.com.

Media Contact:

fundcanna@kcsa.com

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SOURCE: FundCanna

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire