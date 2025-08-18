FundCanna Officially Launches ReadyPaid(TM), the First Automated B2B Buy Now, Pay Later Platform for the Cannabis Industry

Real-time approval system addresses $4 billion unpaid receivables crisis disrupting cannabis supply chain

FundCanna, the leading source of capital to the regulated cannabis industry, today officially launched ReadyPaid ™, the first fully operational and automated Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform tailored exclusively for business in the cannabis sector. The platform addresses more than $4 billion in delinquent receivables across the $35 billion legal market, giving sellers instant payment and buyers flexible terms that match their revenue cycles.

As cannabis companies continue to struggle with limited banking access and rising capital costs, ReadyPaid offers a non-dilutive, tech-forward solution that improves cash flow without adding operational friction. The system delivers credit decisions in under four minutes through automated compliance and background checks.

“We built ReadyPaid to do one thing better than anyone else: fix the broken payment cycle holding back the cannabis industry,” said Adam Stettner, CEO of FundCanna. “It’s clear cannabis isn’t just facing a banking problem: it’s facing a liquidity crisis. ReadyPaid gives both sides of a transaction exactly what they need: sellers get paid instantly, and buyers get the time they need to pay on terms that match their revenue cycle.”

Functioning as a modernized version of factoring, a financing tool long used in industries like agriculture, manufacturing and retail, the system helps stabilize cash flow and reduce payment risk. By embedding this model into cannabis, ReadyPaid gives operators the financial infrastructure to close cash flow gaps, scale operations, and compete on equal footing with businesses in more established markets.

“The cannabis industry’s unpaid receivables are an existential risk,” said Beau Whitney, Chief Economist at Whitney Economics. “When nearly 20% of revenue is tied up in overdue payments, operators lose the ability to plan, invest, or even survive. A solution like ReadyPaid makes planning more predictable and allows for improved cash flow management. Better predictability and cash management will help businesses throughout the value chain, both in the short run and in the long run.”

ReadyPaid is live in all legal cannabis markets and is already being used by operators from MSOs to single state operators across the entire supply chain.

How ReadyPaid Works

Fast Approvals: Real time automated approval process, takes just minutes.

For Sellers: Immediate payment at the point of sale, with no recourse if buyers default.

For Buyers: Standard Net 30 terms at no cost, plus optional six-month installment plans.

Seamless Integration: Directly connects with e-commerce platforms and shopping carts, enabling transactions to leverage ReadyPaid at checkout.

Stand Alone Web Application: Allows sellers that do not have integrated e-commerce and online shopping carts to offer ReadyPaid to their clients.

Built for Cannabis: Developed entirely in-house to solve cash flow and accounts receivable issues with features designed specifically for the Cannabis industry.

Since 2022, FundCanna has funded over $200 million to more than 3,400 cannabis client files, with clients averaging 74% revenue growth post-funding. FundCanna’s portfolio performance is well above typical financial portfolios due to its unique approach to product development and underwriting specific to the Cannabis industry.

About FundCanna

FundCanna is the leading source of capital and liquidity for the cannabis industry. The funding products FundCanna offers are customizable, flexible, renewable and reliable. The financing offered is designed exclusively for cannabis operations and the ancillary companies that support the industry.

For more than 20 years, their team of financial experts has provided over $20 billion in funding to underserved businesses and individuals across the country. Adam Stettner, founder and CEO, has successfully founded and run finance companies for over 20 years, earning numerous national awards and recognition notably including EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year and seven showings on the Inc. 500/5000. Stettner and his team have focused their efforts exclusively on financing licensed cannabis operators and ancillary providers since 2021. For more information about cannabis financing, visit FundCanna.com or ReadyPaid.com .

SOURCE: FundCanna

