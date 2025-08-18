Florida Small Business Owner Stays Afloat When Lender and Community Business Organization Join Forces

Lifelong entrepreneur, Troy Warren, says he would be out of business without the financing he was able to access through Florida SBDC and Lendistry

Lendistry announces today that it was proud to partner with the Florida Small Business Development Center at Florida International University to finance Miller Time Sportfishing , a local charter fishing business in Islamorada. Due to its diversity of fishing opportunities and competitive charter industry, Islamorada is deemed the sport fishing capital of the world.

Captain Troy Warren



“If I had not secured this loan I would be out of business at this time,” says owner Troy Warren, “I had a catastrophic mechanical meltdown on my vessel and had to totally rebuild the boat. I started with my bank. They referred me to the SBDC at FIU, where Bonnie Barnes learned my needs and directed me to Lendistry. I did consider an SBA loan many years ago and gave up, but this process was a night and day difference. When I contacted Bonnie, it was literally the next day and we were in a Zoom meeting and rolling. Shortly thereafter I was in communication with the lender and off we went.”

Bonnie Barnes adds, “I was pleased to provide assistance to Troy, who expressed his intention to retire within the next five years. We then considered his exit strategy, which involved a comprehensive assessment of his boat’s condition and potential upgrades. This proactive approach will help ensure his business is operating at peak performance when he is ready to sell.”

Lendistry partners with SBDC chapters nationwide to create a pathway for business owners who are ready to access capital and grow. The lender has financed over 21,000 businesses in Florida and is a top 10 provider of SBA 7(a) loans in the state. The Lendistry team is attending Florida SBDC Small Business Success Summit on August 18-19, 2025 in Tampa Bay to connect with more Florida business owners and offer opportunities for progressive growth.

About Lendistry

Lendistry (lendistry.com) is a tech-enabled small business lender, grant administrator for private and public agencies, and a trusted resource for undercapitalized entrepreneurs including people of color, veterans, and those in rural communities. Founded in 2015, Lendistry has used technology and community partnerships to deploy over $10 billion in its first ten years. Lendistry was recently named the winner of the LA Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Leadership Award, BankRate’s Best Minority-Led Business Lender, and one of American Banker’s Best Places to Work in Fintech. Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications, is an SBA Preferred Lender and is now the #2 non-bank SBA 7(a) lender in the country. In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry helps business owners achieve their goals and prepare to scale.

