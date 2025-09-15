Fujifilm Introduces FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA 55 Filmmaking Camera

Fujifilm’s first digital camera dedicated to professional filmmaking

VALHALLA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division, announces the release of its FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA 55 Filmmaking Camera (“GFX ETERNA 55”), the company’s first camera designed primarily for professional digital filmmaking. With GFX ETERNA 55, Fujifilm is advancing its legacy of color and image science to create a product designed from the ground up as a tool for filmmakers and cinematic content creators.





Featuring one of the tallest digital cinema sensors on the market1, GFX ETERNA 55 expands the angle of view with both spherical and anamorphic lenses, providing filmmakers with a more creative canvas. FUJIFILM Digital Film Science offers highly controllable color application, including 20 built-in Film Simulations, F-Log2 C’s expansive gamut and dynamic range, and the ability to create and load 3D LUTs (Look Up Tables). The resulting images remain cinematic no matter the scale of production. GFX ETERNA 55 is purpose-built for filmmaking, including an internal electronic variable ND, a flexible native lens mount, thoughtful design, and wide connectivity.

“GFX ETERNA 55 introduces the filmmaking community to the tallest digital filmmaking sensor that has ever been available for purchase on the open market,” said John Blackwood, director, Product Marketing, Electronic Imaging Division and Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “The native 4:3 Open Gate format echoes back to the filmmaking legacy of 4-perf Super 35mm, but at a scale nearly 1.7x larger. This sensor height brings a great range of format flexibility and opportunities to create larger than Full Frame images with spherical lenses, or images of epic cinematic scale when paired with anamorphic lenses. With the ability to import up to 16 3D LUTs, filmmakers can craft with their intended vision and mood, from production through post. The inclusion of our internal film simulations in GFX ETERNA 55 allows creatives to get the best color they can, straight out of camera, for beautiful images with intentional creative looks inspired by Fujifilm’s extensive color legacy in analog film. It is fantastic for content with quick turnaround times to delivery.”

GFX ETERNA 55 delivers rich tonal and true-to-life image quality unique to a large-format sensor, bringing new value to filmmaking across various genres such as independent and feature films, television, documentaries, weddings, commercials, and music videos. Its abundant image data also offers high editing resilience, supporting demanding production workflows.

“GFX ETERNA 55’s robust color science provides all the range I need to craft beautiful imagery that meets the intention behind my and the director’s creative vision,” said Oren Soffer, who served as the cinematographer on GFX ETERNA 55 launch film, OKAY, written and directed by Andrew Kightlinger. “The native 4:3 large format sensor is a massive and flexible canvas – fantastic for anything from landscapes to portraiture-style imagery and beyond.”

Product features



Innovative Image Expression enabled by a 44 x 33 large format sensor

GFX ETERNA 55 is equipped with a 102-megapixel large format sensor 2 – GFX 102MP CMOS II HS. GFX ETERNA 55 features five main formats, which each hold further options for resolution selections. Those formats are “GF”, “Premista”, “35mm”, “ANAMORPHIC (35mm)”, and “Super35”. This diverse selection enables the opportunity for diverse visual expression through the use of a wide variety of lenses paired with specific formats. It also supports filming in a 4:3 open gate format at up to 48 fps, fully leveraging the large image circle 3 sized 43.8mm wide, 32.9mm high, and 54.8mm diagonal, making it one of the world’s tallest sensors available to the open market.

The camera is optimized for its large format sensor, adopting a four-point Optical Low-Pass Filter to reduce the potential for optical anomalies

GFX ETERNA 55 incorporates “DUAL-BASE ISO” with two base sensitivities, ISO 800 and ISO 3200. Under extreme lighting conditions — whether very bright or very dark — filmmakers can rest assured that they can shape available light to match their story as they see fit.

F-Log and Film Simulation 3D-LUTs supporting production to post

GFX ETERNA 55 features “F-Log2” and “F-Log2 C” with dynamic range of 14+ stops. These allow capturing rich image tonality that takes full advantage of the large format sensor, providing greater flexibility in post-production.

GFX ETERNA 55 includes 20 of Fujifilm’s revered Film Simulations to enable diverse visual styles during content creation. Additionally, there are 10 Film Simulation conversion 3D-LUTs (compliant with ITU-R BT.709) for precise color and tone adjustment of footage filmed in Log (F-Log2/F-Log2 C). Along with the “ETERNA” and “ETERNA BLEACH BYPASS” LUTs announced at launch, users can download a total of 10 3D Film Simulation LUTs — including PROVIA/Standard, Velvia, and ACROS — from the web for use.

The camera includes up to 16 different 3D-LUTs, including 3D Film Simulation LUTs, which can be stored in-camera, enabling filming while previewing the desired look.

Workflow solutions supporting various codecs and improved efficiency

GFX ETERNA 55 supports three Apple ProRes codecs – Apple ProRes 422 HQ, Apple ProRes 422 and Apple ProRes 422 LT. When filming in Apple ProRes, the camera can use proxy video recording such as Apple ProRes 422 Proxy. Supporting a total of five codecs, it reduces video editing workload to streamline the overall workflow from filming to postproduction. It also supports recording of H.265/HEVC as a light-weight codec option.

GFX ETERNA 55 can output 4:2:2 10bit uncompressed data and up to 8K/30P 12-bit video in RAW data via HDMI.

The camera supports Frame.io Camera to Cloud functionality, so that content can be uploaded directly to a central location in Frame.io for expedited accessibility. Video files can be instantly shared with the larger production team, for anything from immediate review and approval to getting started in editorial right away with camera-created proxies.

Compact and lightweight body for functionality and operability

To support small crews and solo filming, the body weight is approximately 4.4 pounds (2.0 kg). Additionally, 3-inch side monitors have been placed on both sides to give both camera operators and camera assistants full access to the camera menu in most configurations.

The front of the camera and the included handle feature a multi-function dial that controls the focus, iris, and zoom of FUJIFILM GF lenses. When the dial is set to “ND,” it allows fine adjustment of the internal electronic variable ND filter density.

A 2000-nit 5” LCD displays footage even when filming outdoors in bright sunlight. The touch-enabled LCD monitor features multiple adjustable angles, allowing flexible positioning to suit various filming environments and support comfortable filming.

GFX ETERNA 55’s body is equipped with an internal battery slot that holds a high-capacity NP-W235 battery. This allows for up to 30 minutes of filming without external power. Additionally, when replacing an external battery, power is supplied from the NP-W235 battery, enabling “hot swap” 4 functionality that allows external battery changes without restarting the camera.

The camera features CFExpress™ Type B and SD card media. By using high-speed CFexpress™ Type B cards, GFX ETERNA 55 supports recording various video formats and bitrates during filming5.

Pricing and Availability

Initial shipments of FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA 55 are expected to begin in October 2025 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $16,499.95 USD. Select dealers will be accepting pre-orders beginning September 15, 2025 at 12:00 a.m. Those interested in being notified about participating dealers when they are announced can sign up at https://shopusa.fujifilm-x.com/gfx-eterna-55-pre-orders.

For detailed product specifications, please visit https://www.fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/cameras/gfx-eterna-55/.

For more information and access to GFX ETERNA 55 reference materials, including downloadable test footage, please visit http://shopusa.fujifilm-x.com/gfx-eterna-55-filmmaking-camera-16969715.

About Fujifilm



FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular instax™ line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Business Innovation Division offers a full lineup of digital print and toner technologies focused on enabling the digital transformation of businesses and print shops with its offerings of multifunction printers, digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, software, and more. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to https://x.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on X, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

FUJIFILM, FUJINON, GFX ETERNA and ETERNA are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates. Apple ProRes is a trademark of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries. CFExpress is a trademark or registered trademark of the CompactFlash Association.

© 2025 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

1 Based on comparison of commercially available filmmaking cameras for cinema use (as of September 11, 2025, research conducted by FUJIFILM of publicly available product specifications, research data on file).

2 An image sensor that measures 54.8mm diagonally (43.8mm x 32.9mm) and is approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm full-frame sensor.

3 The circular area where light passing through the lens is focused.

4 Not supported while recording.

5 Please check our website for a list of confirmed compatible cards.

Contacts

Media Contact:

