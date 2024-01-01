Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Expands With New Littleton Location

Longtime Franchisee Bobby Rusnak Brings Authentic Texas Style Barbecue to South Wadsworth Blvd









LITTLETON, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue concept, is preparing to open a new restaurant at 8176 S Wadsworth Blvd, Suite F, Littleton, CO 80128, bringing Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to even more families in Colorado.

The restaurant will be owned and operated by longtime Dickey’s franchisee Bobby Rusnak, who has been serving Colorado communities for years. Rusnak shared his excitement, saying, “Colorado loves great barbecue, and I am thrilled to bring another Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to Littleton. Our guests can always count on us for authentic Texas style barbecue, friendly service, and the kind of comfort food that makes you feel at home.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., emphasized how important franchisees like Rusnak are to the brand’s success. “Bobby has been a dedicated member of our Dickey’s family for many years, and we are proud to see him expand with this new store in Littleton. Our mission has always been to share the joy of barbecue with as many people as possible, and this opening is another step in fulfilling that promise.”

Rusnak echoed that mission by highlighting the guest experience. “When people come to Dickey’s, it is not just about the food, it is about the experience. We want families in Littleton to feel like they have found a second home.”

Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, celebrated the brand’s growth in Colorado. “We are thrilled to see the Dickey’s footprint continue to grow in Littleton under Bobby’s leadership. Family owned since 1941, Dickey’s has always believed in bringing people together over barbecue, and this new restaurant is a great example of how our franchisees make that vision possible.”

The Littleton location will feature all of Dickey’s favorites including slow smoked brisket, St. Louis style ribs, pulled pork, smoked turkey, and southern inspired sides like mac and cheese, fried okra, and barbecue beans. Guests will also be able to enjoy online ordering, curbside pickup, delivery, and full service catering.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to share authentic Texas barbecue while creating community connections across the United States and beyond.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains” list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Contacts

Louisa Garrett



lgarrett@dickeys.com