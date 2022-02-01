FUJIFILM Announces GFX100 II Medium-Format Mirrorless Camera, First Look YouTube Video at B&H Photo

FUJIFILM GFX100 II Mirrorless Camera Brings Speed, Advanced Video, and More to Medium Format









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H Photo is pleased to share the introduction of the latest flagship medium-format mirrorless camera—the Fujifilm GFX100 II. The Second GFX100 features a revamped and speedy 102MP medium-format sensor (44 x 33 mm) capable of up to 8 fps continuous shooting. It also packs in an AI-based autofocus system and a sharp 9.44m-dot EVF for ensure photographers never miss a shot. Videographers can record full-width 4K 60p video as well as output 8K 30p raw video to an external recorder. Add to all this a world first accessory-free integration of Frame.io and you have an impressively complete imaging system.

Updated 102MP 44 x 33 mm BSI CMOS Sensor

X-Processor 5 & AI-Based Autofocus System

Full-Width 4K 60p Video Recording

Raw Video Output up to 8K 30p

Vista Vision, 35mm, & Anamorphic Video Formats

Accessory-Free Frame-io Cloud Workflow

FUJIFILM GFX100 II Medium Format Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1784860-REG/fujifilm_600023590_gfx_100_ii_medium.html

Key Features

102MP 43.8 x 32.9mm BSI CMOS Sensor

X-Processor 5 Image Processor

9.44m-Dot EVF

4K60 Video; 10-Bit Out

5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization

Multi Aspect Ratios

Preorder GFX100 II Medium Format Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1784860-REG/fujifilm_600023590_gfx_100_ii_medium.html

Fujifilm introduces the following new lenses to the Announcement.

GF 110mm f/5.6 T/S Macro Lens

Price: $3,499

Product Link:https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1785586-REG/fujifilm_600023620_fujinon_gf_110mm_f_5_6.html

30mm f/5.6 T/S Lens

Price: $3,999.00

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1785585-REG/fujifilm_600023617_fujinon_gf_30mm_f_5_6.html

Learn More About the Fujifilm New Camera and lenses.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/fujifilm-announces-the-gfx-100-ii-and-three-fujinon-gf-prime-lenses

First Look YouTube Video on Fujifilm GFX100 Mark II https://youtu.be/94wI9-QDCDs

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

B&H Photo Video



Henry Posner



212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/