Cinedeck Simplifies Post-Production Workflows with Updates to CD2 

New York, USA, 12th September 2023 – Cinedeck has launched new features for its CD2 Ingest Software, aimed at streamlining multi-channel production workflows. Live Logger, Live Replay and the Broadcast Control App will be demonstrated on its booth (5.H27) at IBC.

Cinedeck CD2 makes it quick and easy for broadcasters and content producers to ingest raw footage ready for editing and distribution.

Live Logging Feature Display

The Live Logging feature enables users to deliver high-quality content faster. It facilitates real-time metadata tagging, enabling instant access to crucial moments and boosting efficiency. Users can insert annotations to provide context. XML for live logging is supported for Adobe Premiere, Avid Media Composer, Davinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro X and MAMs.

Live Replay enables users to review clips as they will be seen at playout. A simple to use UI allows users to set points, send clips for immediate review, or craft highlight reels compatible with Premiere and Resolve. Live Replay delivers immediate playback, either on-site or in the cloud, while enabling scrubbing and full transport control even as the clip grows.

Play Listing Feature Display

The addition of the Broadcast Control App provides comprehensive control and monitoring for up to 100 channels within a single user interface. Specially designed for high-scale, complex multichannel productions, it allows users to easily select and record groups of channels while ensuring perfect frame-sync across all channels.

Broadcast Control Application Display

Jane Sung, COO at Cinedeck, commented: “The broadcast industry is challenged with managing complex workflows for multi-channel production. At the same time, increased competition and consumer expectation for high-quality content, means these need to be managed efficiently without sacrificing quality. With these latest features we are making it easier than ever for our customers to manage their footage, from ingest and through the production and post-production process, no matter the number of channels.”

Cinedeck will be demonstrating CD2 on its booth (5.H27) at IBC from 15th – 18th September. Cinedeck will also be hosting a session together with Edit 123 on the Content Everywhere Stage 1. The session will discuss how Edit123 worked with Scottish football programme, “A View from the Terrace” to transition it from a studio-only format to a hybrid approach, with episodes recorded as-live before audiences. Central to this change is the Cinedeck ZX85 system, a portable system that facilitates real-time offline edits.

Get in touch to book a meeting.

About Cinedeck

Cinedeck is creating workflows that are both inventive and direct. Whether it’s encoding edit-ready formats for the fastest camera to post workflow or helping to get files to the delivery finish line with its now patented insert-edit technology, Cinedeck is dedicated to creating tools that enable the most efficient media workflows.

