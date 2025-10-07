From Rural to Urban Communities: Peraso Showcases Fiber-Class Wireless Connectivity at WISPAPALOOZA 2025

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) (“Peraso” or the “Company”), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced its participation at WISPAPALOOZA 2025, where the Company will be showcasing its innovative 60 GHz fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions designed to provide multi-gigabit connectivity for wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) across various markets, from rural communities to dense urban areas.

More than just a conference, WISPAPALOOZA is one of the largest gatherings for WISPs in North America, bringing together wireless, fiber and hybrid providers to shape the future of connectivity. The event provides attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to explore innovative solutions that drive broadband delivery for both residential and commercial customers. Representatives from Peraso will attend the show in Las Vegas, October 13 – 16, 2025. During the conference, they will feature the Company’s advanced 60 GHz technology and discuss how Peraso’s solutions offer significant benefits, including lower cost, faster deployment times and reduced maintenance requirements.

“As the demand for high-speed broadband continues to accelerate, Peraso is committed to equipping WISPs with solutions that are both high-performance and cost-effective,” said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. “Our 60 GHz FWA technology delivers fiber-like speeds while enabling rapid, scalable deployment. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders at WISPAPALOOZA 2025 and anticipate a strong reception as we explore new opportunities across key markets.”

Peraso’s 60 GHz solutions offer clear advantages over other industry options by leveraging abundant spectrum, minimizing interference and delivering multi-gigabit speeds, all without the high costs or delays of traditional infrastructure or trenching. This gives WISPs a powerful alternative, with performance that rivals fiber. Engineered for multiple applications, including both dense urban areas and rural communities, Peraso’s technology enables providers to expand coverage quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively to help bridge the digital divide in historically underserved communities.

Peraso has been a pioneer in high-performance mmWave phased array solutions for over a decade. Attendees at WISPAPALOOZA 2025 are invited to visit Peraso’s booth #641 to meet members of the executive team and experience the Company’s mmWave technology firsthand.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

