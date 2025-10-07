CubiCasa and Industry Partners Reach Major Milestone: Floor Plans Now on 1 in 3 U.S. Listings

From 2% in early 2022 to 33% today, the industry-wide push for floor plan adoption is transforming how consumers search for homes

Since the launch of its mission to attach a Floor Plan on Every Listing (FPOEL) in 2022, CubiCasa has expanded its reach from just 2% of U.S. listings to 1 in 3 new listings, CubiCasa announced today. This leap is a fifteen-times increase in adoption, equivalent to adding millions of detailed floor plans to consumers in the U.S. housing market.

This milestone demonstrates there is a growing industry wide movement that extends beyond any one company. Instead, it reflects the industry’s shared progress in making floor plans a consistent and standard part of the home-buying journey that consumers have wanted for a long time. In less than three years, the real estate industry has made dramatic progress toward a more transparent and consumer-friendly marketplace.

A Milestone for Consumers, Driven by Industry-Wide Collaboration

For consumers, floor plans are one of the most valuable features on a real estate listing. Recent consumer research from the WAV Group indicates that 95% of home buyers are more likely to look at a listing if it has a floor plan. They provide the context that photos and data alone cannot, helping buyers understand layout, size, and flow before stepping into a property. As a result, listings with floor plans deliver a more complete picture and enable smarter, faster, and more confident decision-making.

“Consumers deserve better tools and better information when making one of the most important financial decisions of their lives,” said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. “Reaching one-third of listings with floor plans is not just a win for CubiCasa, it’s a win for the entire industry and especially for buyers and sellers who benefit from higher-quality listing content.”

Momentum Behind the Floor Plan Mission Is Accelerating

This rapid adoption reflects broader momentum across the real estate ecosystem.

Brokerages: NextHome recently announced a company-wide goal to attach a floor plan to 100% of its listings by July 2026, a first-of-its-kind move by a major brokerage.

MLSs: CubiCasa has recently added 20 more MLS partnerships , bringing its MLS program to more than 100 organizations nationwide, representing over half of all U.S. agents. And MLS software providers like FBS are creating dedicated data fields for Floor Plans , to better maximize distribution and visibility.

Portals: Major consumer platforms like Redfin have integrated CubiCasa floor plans directly into listing pages , giving consumers even greater visibility into a home’s true characteristics.

Together, these developments are fueling adoption across the board and pushing the industry closer to the goal of floor plans on every listing in America.

The Road Ahead

Despite this milestone, there is more work to be done. International real estate markets such as the UK, Australia, and Sweden already treat floor plans as a standard expectation, and the U.S. is now quickly catching up. The next phase of adoption will require continued collaboration between MLSs, brokerages, photographers, and portals to make floor plans as common as listing photos.

“We’ve come so far in a short time, but we won’t stop until every buyer has the information they deserve on every listing,” added Allen. “The industry is showing what’s possible when we align around the consumer’s needs, and the future looks very bright.”

About CubiCasa

CubiCasa is a global leader in mobile property scanning technology, enabling agents, photographers, and MLSs to create high-quality floor plans and virtual tours with ease. With a mission to put a floor plan on every U.S. listing, CubiCasa is reshaping the way real estate content is created, distributed, and experienced.

