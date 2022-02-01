FOX Nation to Release All New “COPS: Spring Break” Collection Beginning This Friday

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Nation will debut a new and exclusive collection of “COPS: Spring Break” episodes beginning on Friday, April 5th. With a new release dropping every Friday at 6 PM/ET, the season is made up of five episodes showcasing the uptick in crime when spring breakers take over hotspots. From intoxicated college students to jet ski wipeouts, cameras accompany law enforcement as they patrol the beaches to crack down on the unruly partygoers.





In commenting on the new program, FOX Nation president Lauren Petterson said, “As one of the longest running shows in television, ‘COPS’ is a series that continues to deliver compelling content. We look forward to introducing this new twist to a classic genre and expanding on our extensive catalog.”

FOX Nation first greenlit “COPS” in October 2021 and has continued to debut new episodes each season, creating a library of nearly 50 episodes. Notably, FOX Nation continues to offer all first responders, including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics (EMS personnel), a one-year free subscription to the service.

COPS: Spring Break

Episode 1: Spring Break Mistakes (4/5)

In this Spring Break special edition, a Pinellas County Deputy learns to play a new game from a group of sun-kissed coeds. In Escambia County, deputies respond to a shooting victim in the parking lot at the beach. While in Okaloosa County, deputies patrolling the waterfront write a ticket when they discover a minor in possession of alcohol and confiscate marijuana. Deputies in Escambia County are flagged down by a nervous female tourist who noticed a strange male following her along the boardwalk.

Episode 2: Spring Break In (4/5)

Escambia County deputies respond to an intoxicated teen found passed out next to the shoreline late at night, while officers respond to a call of trespassers at a hot tub in Pinellas County. A wallet is found floating in the ocean and returned to the owner and a teenage girl is caught taking a sip from an open container of alcohol near a popular pier in Escambia County. The Marine Unit in Okaloosa County rescues a family of four after a jet ski flips over.

Episode 3: Spring Break Heartache (4/12)

Okaloosa County deputies patrol the beach and locate an underaged male in possession of a ‘blackout rage gallon’ or ‘borg,’ a popular mixture of alcohol, electrolyte powder, and caffeine additive. Pinellas County deputies enforce a zero-tolerance policy against glass containers and alcohol during Spring Break, as an Okaloosa County deputy encounters a group of college kids with coolers full of beer and writes notices to appear for the cooperative group.

Episode 4: Spring Break Dance Party (4/12)

Officers patrolling the Las Vegas Strip encounter a group of break dancers and a young lady in possession of an open container of alcohol refuses to cooperate with Okaloosa County Deputies and finds herself in handcuffs. Deputies warn a beachgoer of the dangers of mixing caffeine and alcohol, while a group of out-of-state swimmers are rescued from a riptide by lifeguards and local surfers. Additionally, a man lies about his age when he is caught carrying a cooler full of alcohol.

Episode 5: Spring Break Wipeout (4/19)

An Okaloosa County deputy is stunned when a teen walks up with a beer. A jet skiing woman is stopped for violating a no-wake zone in Pinellas County and tourists discover a loon wrapped in a fishing line, and Okaloosa County deputies work to cut the trapped bird free. A beachgoer is given a ticket for an open container and tells deputies that his mom will take care of it for him while teenage girls are required to dump out a cooler full of beer on a non-alcoholic beach.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Morning Consult recently named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands of 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

