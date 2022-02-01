Emplifi Rolls Out 10 New AI-Powered Social Media Marketing And Customer Care Tools To Increase Efficiencies Across Departments

Emplifi’s new AI-powered workflows increase a brand’s automation and personalization capabilities, allowing social media marketers and customer care agents to spend more time optimizing performance versus analyzing results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emplifi, a leading customer engagement platform, today announced ten new AI-powered solutions designed to help social media marketing and customer care teams increase efficiencies across their departments while creating more productive workflows. The AI-powered activations include updates to Emplifi’s AI Composer, initially launched in 2023, and the Emplifi Bot—a frequently used customer care tool that streamlines customer communications and accelerates response times for common customer inquiries.





According to a report from McKinsey & Company, existing generative AI technology has the potential to automate work activities that take up as much as 60% to 70% of employees’ time: “As generative AI continues to develop and mature, it has the potential to open wholly new frontiers in creativity and innovation,” writes McKinsey. “It has already expanded the possibilities of what AI overall can achieve.” McKinsey identified customer operations and marketing and sales among the four specific business functions that could account for approximately 75% of the total value gained from generative AI use cases.

“For global marketing organizations and customer care teams with advanced operations, AI-powered workflows are a necessity to deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. Emplifi continues to be at the forefront of the AI revolution. We were one of the first to take advantage of generative AI when we launched our AI Composer as part of our Social Media Marketing Cloud last year,” said Todd McCaslin, Chief Technology Officer, Emplifi. “Our Innovations Team has developed more than 50 different AI-powered features that drive automation across marketing and customer care departments, helping brands optimize content performance, maximize technology investments, and smoothly scale cross-functional operations.”

Here is the full list of AI-powered solutions from Emplifi:

Generative AI intent generation for the Emplifi Bot: Customer care teams now have a more elegant and effective solution for generating intent when implementing the Emplifi Bot as a customer service tool.

Dynamic topics and sentiment detection in Emplifi's social listening tools: This AI-powered feature uses sophisticated NLP technology to detect consumer sentiment on social posts and trending topics, helping marketers keep pace with the constantly-evolving 24/7 news cycles.

Visual asset intelligence and tagging: This AI-powered feature analyzes visual assets and automates workflows for managing and tagging brand images.

This AI-powered feature analyzes visual assets and automates workflows for managing and tagging brand images. Emplifi Librarian: Gen AI-powered search puts Emplifi insights at your fingertips. Simply type a question to receive answers to your questions on Emplifi’s product, best practices, speak to support or give product feedback.

AI Composer for Community and Care solutions: The newly updated AI Composer with personalization capabilities has been added to the Emplifi Community and Care solution, giving community managers and customer service agents the ability to scale automated customer communications without sacrificing brand style or tone.

AI-powered case and topic summarization for customer care solutions: This AI-powered feature quickly summarizes customer care cases and topics, producing succinct but detailed notes for each customer inquiry. Customer care agents no longer have to spend countless hours writing up customer service calls—the AI-powered functionality does it for them.

AI-powered image quality prediction and scoring: Social media marketers can save hours of their day using the AI-powered image quality prediction and scoring tool to determine which visual assets will drive the highest levels of engagement with their intended audience.

AI-powered Review topics: Customer experience leaders can quickly gain critical insights on products and services based on authentic customer reviews, giving them deep insights into all the things customers love about their product, as well as any product issues that need to be addressed.

AI-powered listening data summarization: By using AI to analyze listening data–and generate summaries based on the data–customer experience leaders can expedite data-driven initiatives and decisions without having to spend numerous hours going through spreadsheets, trying to make sense of an overwhelming amount of data to glean critical business insights.

By using AI to analyze listening data–and generate summaries based on the data–customer experience leaders can expedite data-driven initiatives and decisions without having to spend numerous hours going through spreadsheets, trying to make sense of an overwhelming amount of data to glean critical business insights. Upgraded PrimeTime: Emplifi’s revolutionary tool which analyzes the historical data of a brand’s unique audience behavior has been upgraded to account for social media platform changes, and includes the addition of TikTok.

“In any single day, a social media marketing professional is tasked with creating content, serving as the brand’s primary videographer, and performing graphic design and copywriting duties—all while managing the brand’s social presence and staying abreast of industry trends. Customer care teams are just as stretched on time, having to respond to customers across an ever-growing number of platforms,” said McCaslin. “Emplifi provides AI-powered solutions that enable social media and customer care teams to effectively reduce their workloads and automate workflows. This permits them to devote more of their time and effort to the tasks that matter most – the ones that continuously provide optimal value to their customers.”

For further insights, Emplifi will be hosting a webinar on May 14 featuring Todd McCaslin, Chief Technology Officer at Emplifi, and Brandon Purcell, VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester, discussing GenAI and navigating the new frontier of AI innovation.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading unified customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to reach and grow communities through digital- and social-first strategies. More than 20,000 brands like McDonald’s, Ford Motor Company, and Delta Air Lines rely on Emplifi to enable connected, empathetic experiences for the modern consumer across marketing, commerce, and care. Headquartered in New York, Emplifi partners with major social media networks and digital platforms, including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, X, TikTok, and Snapchat.

