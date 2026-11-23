Meeting scrutineer counted all 6,378,975 ZenaTech votes against the shareholder rights plan

Route1 Inc. (“Route1” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ROI), a provider of technology-enabled services focused on parking operations, public safety, and mobility, today announced its selection by the City of Fort Collins, Colorado, to provide fixed automated license plate recognition (“ALPR”) systems for three City-managed parking garages. Route1 also announced three orders from existing customers. Two Ohio law enforcement agencies selected Route1 to expand their fixed ALPR networks, and the City of Albuquerque ordered mobile ALPR cameras for five new parking enforcement vehicles. Separately, the sale of seven U.S. patents from Route1’s former MobiKEY cybersecurity business generated approximately $273,000 in net cash proceeds to support customer deployments in parking management and public safety.

Fort Collins Selection and Customer Orders in Ohio and New Mexico

On November 16, the City of Fort Collins notified Route1 that it had selected the Company through a competitive RFP to provide fixed ALPR systems for its Civic Center, Old Town and Firehouse Alley parking garages. The City already uses Route1-supplied cameras on all five of its parking enforcement vehicles. With fixed cameras at garage entrances and exits, the City aims to measure occupancy and length of stay and identify unpaid parking sessions, including after enforcement hours. The selection is subject to approval by the City’s Technology Review Board and contract negotiations.

Two Ohio law enforcement agencies that previously purchased rugged computers from Route1 selected the Company to expand their fixed ALPR networks. The county agency engaged Route1 to install Genetec Cloudrunner cameras in phases, integrate them with its existing network and provide one year of Route1 Comprehensive Support. The municipal police agency ordered seven additional Genetec SharpV 850 cameras, the related licensing and one year of Route1 Comprehensive+ Support. Route1 expects the initial deployments and first year of support to generate approximately US$74,000 in revenue and US$56,500 in gross profit. Of that revenue, approximately US$15,000 comes from the two support agreements. Together, the awards bring Route1’s field services into Ohio and demonstrate how the Company can build recurring support revenue from established equipment sales relationships.

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Route1’s work with the City now spans public safety and parking management. In the third quarter, the City purchased 450 Genetec Cloudrunner cameras through Route1 and renewed licenses for another 250, bringing its fixed public safety program to 700 cameras. On November 19, the City ordered five mobile ALPR cameras for Route1 to install on five new parking enforcement vehicles. As the parking program develops, Route1 expects its support work with the City to expand in 2027.

Sale of Legacy Cybersecurity Patents

Route1 began marketing its legacy secure-access patents in the spring of 2026. After speaking with several patent brokers, the Company engaged Kent Richardson and his California firm, Richardson Oliver Law Group LLP, to take the portfolio to market. The sale of seven U.S. patents developed for MobiKEY and related cybersecurity initiatives generated approximately $273,000 (US$191,000) in cash after broker fees.

Route1 is no longer active in MobiKEY. It continues to support its separate PocketVault P-3X business and retains its AI patent applications and the technology behind Route1 ABI, both central to its strategy for parking management.

In connection with the sale, Route1 expects to record approximately $168,000 in non-cash write-offs of inventory, intangible assets and prepaid expenses. The Company expects the sale and related write-offs together to increase fourth-quarter 2026 net income by approximately $105,000.

Continuing Focus

“In October, we told shareholders that we were creating opportunities faster than we were converting them. In Ohio, two agencies that knew us as their rugged-computer supplier turned to Route1 to expand their ALPR networks. Both purchased a year of support. That is why we are reviewing our existing rugged-computing accounts. We want to identify other customers whose parking or public safety operations we can support beyond the initial equipment sale,” said Tony Busseri, Chief Executive Officer of Route1. “In Albuquerque, the opportunity extends beyond getting five parking enforcement vehicles on the road. The City is investing in people, vehicles and technology. We want to help its parking team see which blocks its officers rarely reach and adjust patrols to the hours when demand is highest. That is the thinking behind Comprehensive+ and Route1 ABI, and why we are building the business around recurring operational services.”

Route1 intends to put the proceeds from the patent sale toward customer deployments in parking management and public safety. The Company continues to pursue additional capital so it can purchase equipment against orders, carry inventory for several installations at once and expand the sales and field teams supporting that growth.

Annual Meeting Voting Record

Route1 reviewed the signed ballots and the final report prepared by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the scrutineer for the November 10 meeting.

Computershare’s final tally of 7,372,371 votes against the shareholder rights plan included all 6,378,975 votes cast by ZenaTech’s proxyholder and 993,396 votes recorded on the management proxy ballot. Shareholders approved the plan by 895,878 votes.

Shareholders representing 16,058,212 shares, or 34% of the 46,873,821 shares outstanding on the record date, attended the meeting in person or by proxy.

Matter For Against or withheld Tony P. Busseri 9,027,829 (58%) 6,612,791 (42%) withheld Peter F. Chodos 5,962,470 (38%) 9,678,150 (62%) withheld Michael D. Harris 6,597,800 (42%) 9,042,820 (58%) withheld John Marino 9,027,379 (58%) 6,613,241 (42%) withheld Amended and restated

Long-Term Incentive Plan 5,961,220 (38%) 9,679,400 (62%) against Shareholder rights plan 8,268,249 (53%) 7,372,371 (47%) against

On each of these six matters, Computershare recorded 15,640,620 shares voted and 417,592 proxy non-votes. The totals include all of ZenaTech’s shares withheld from each of the four director nominees and voted against the amended and restated long-term incentive plan.

Computershare’s appointee summary also records ZenaTech’s instructions to vote all 6,378,975 shares against fixing the board at four directors and in favour of reappointing MNP LLP as auditor. Both resolutions passed, as reported on November 11.

Share Ownership Disclosure

Route1’s November 11 release transposed the last two digits of the number of shares represented by ZenaTech’s proxyholder. The correct figure was 6,378,975 shares, or 753,000 more than ZenaTech’s previously disclosed holding of 5,625,975 shares.

ZenaTech stated on November 23 that it beneficially owns all 6,378,975 shares, acts independently of any joint actor and has since filed an insider report on SEDI reflecting that holding. The ownership question raised in Route1’s November 11 release had no effect on the vote count.

Shareholder Rights Plan

As described in Route1’s October 1 management information circular, a bidder may make an offer directly to all shareholders without prior Board approval if the offer meets the plan’s permitted bid conditions.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is a North American technology company focused on parking operations, public safety and mobility. Through its technology, services and recurring operational-support offerings, Route1 helps customers deploy, operate and optimize automated license plate recognition, parking and mobility technologies.

Route1’s offerings include Genetec AutoVu-based ALPR solutions, Comprehensive+ lifecycle and operational support, Route1 ABI parking analytics and business intelligence, and related technology and professional services.

Additional information about Route1 is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 578-0287

tony.busseri@route1.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements that are not current or historical factual statements and that may constitute forward-looking statements or future-oriented financial information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the expected effect of the patent sale and related write-offs on fourth-quarter 2026 net income, the intended use of the net proceeds, the timing and scope of customer deployments, the potential expansion of support work in Albuquerque in 2027 and the Company’s plans to obtain and use additional capital.

The Ohio revenue, gross profit and recurring support revenue estimates cover the initial deployments and first 12 months of support and are provided to illustrate the expected contribution of those awards. They are based on the agreed scopes and pricing, expected direct costs, site readiness, required permits and delivery of the contracted support. They exclude renewals and separately quoted opportunities and may be inappropriate for other purposes.

The estimate of the fourth-quarter net income effect is provided to explain the financial impact of the patent sale and related write-offs and may be inappropriate for other purposes. It is based on the net proceeds received and management’s assessment of the carrying amounts to be written off. Final amounts may differ when the Company completes its quarter-end accounting.

Management’s expectations for deployment and support work assume that customers make sites and vehicles available, maintain program funding and approve any additional support. The Fort Collins project may not proceed if the City’s Technology Review Board does not approve the project or if Route1 and the City are unable to agree on contract terms. Delays in site readiness, changes in municipal budgets or procurement decisions could affect the timing or scope of that work. The intended use of cash and any additional financing depend on working capital needs, the timing of customer orders and the availability of financing on terms acceptable to the Company. Actual results may differ materially. Additional risks are described in Route1’s continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR+.

Although Route1 believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Route1 undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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SOURCE: Route1, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire