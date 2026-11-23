Highlights Substantial Resource Upgrade to 1.76 Million Ounces of Gold at the Granada Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Emerging Growth Research today announced the initiation of coverage of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV:GGM)(OTC:GBBFF)(FSE:B6DA).

The Initiation Report highlights Granada’s recent resource upgrade at the 100%-owned Granada Gold Project, which comprises 890,600 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories at 1.73 g/t Au and 865,500 ounces in the Inferred category at 1.34 g/t Au, for a total of approximately 1.76 million ounces. The report also discusses the Company’s planned expansion and infill drilling, infrastructure-rich Abitibi location, pre-concentration and on-site processing strategy, financing needs, and valuation relative to Canadian gold exploration and development peers.

Key Highlights from the Initiation Report:

Resource Upgrade: The updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate increased the Measured and Indicated resource by 64% and the Inferred resource by 90%. Emerging Growth Research notes that the increase reflects revised economic assumptions, including updated gold-price parameters and lower cut-off grades, applied to the existing geological block model rather than additional drilling. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate increased the Measured and Indicated resource by 64% and the Inferred resource by 90%. Emerging Growth Research notes that the increase reflects revised economic assumptions, including updated gold-price parameters and lower cut-off grades, applied to the existing geological block model rather than additional drilling. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Exploration and Resource Growth Potential: The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. The resource has been delineated over a 2 km strike length, while the associated structure extends over 5.5 km, and only approximately 20% of the property has been explored to date. The Company’s near-term focus is expansion and infill drilling, and it applied for drill permits in October 2026, subject to financing.

The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. The resource has been delineated over a 2 km strike length, while the associated structure extends over 5.5 km, and only approximately 20% of the property has been explored to date. The Company’s near-term focus is expansion and infill drilling, and it applied for drill permits in October 2026, subject to financing. Infrastructure-Rich, Past-Producing Project: The property is located approximately five kilometers south of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and benefits from paved roads, rail, power, a skilled mining workforce, and ten gold processing plants nearby, some of which could offer toll treatment opportunities. The project is a former producing mine that is estimated to have produced approximately 51,400 ounces of gold at 9.7 g/t Au between 1930 and 1935.

The property is located approximately five kilometers south of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and benefits from paved roads, rail, power, a skilled mining workforce, and ten gold processing plants nearby, some of which could offer toll treatment opportunities. The project is a former producing mine that is estimated to have produced approximately 51,400 ounces of gold at 9.7 g/t Au between 1930 and 1935. Permitting and Pre-Concentration Strategy: The Company holds a 2016 Certificate of Authorization for open-pit mining at up to 550 tonnes per day with off-site processing, and intends to apply in late 2026 to modify it to include an on-site gravity processing facility. Independent X-ray transmission (XRT) sorting testing returned a 2.7x grade uplift with 88% gold recovery, with two-thirds of the material rejected as waste. Test results are not guaranteed operating results.

The Company holds a 2016 Certificate of Authorization for open-pit mining at up to 550 tonnes per day with off-site processing, and intends to apply in late 2026 to modify it to include an on-site gravity processing facility. Independent X-ray transmission (XRT) sorting testing returned a 2.7x grade uplift with 88% gold recovery, with two-thirds of the material rejected as waste. Test results are not guaranteed operating results. Management Focused on Financing: Granada recently appointed J.W. Dumont as President to lead financing, investor engagement, and strategic-partner discussions. Mr. Dumont previously helped advance GoldFinX from an early-stage financing platform into an operating gold business in Côte d’Ivoire.

Granada recently appointed J.W. Dumont as President to lead financing, investor engagement, and strategic-partner discussions. Mr. Dumont previously helped advance GoldFinX from an early-stage financing platform into an operating gold business in Côte d’Ivoire. Valuation Relative to Peers: Emerging Growth Research benchmarks Granada using an enterprise value to total mineral resources (EV/Resources) methodology. Granada’s market capitalization is approximately C$5.7 million, or about C$3 per ounce of total resources, compared with an average of approximately C$34 per ounce for a peer group of publicly listed Canadian gold exploration and development companies. The report notes that a discount to peers is warranted given Granada’s smaller resource base and constrained financial position.

Emerging Growth Research benchmarks Granada using an enterprise value to total mineral resources (EV/Resources) methodology. Granada’s market capitalization is approximately C$5.7 million, or about C$3 per ounce of total resources, compared with an average of approximately C$34 per ounce for a peer group of publicly listed Canadian gold exploration and development companies. The report notes that a discount to peers is warranted given Granada’s smaller resource base and constrained financial position. Financing and Balance Sheet Risk: At June 30, 2026, Granada reported cash of C$1.5 million, a working capital deficit of C$8.7 million, and negative shareholders’ equity. The report notes that limited liquidity and significant corporate liabilities increase financing and potential dilution risk. A proposed C$4.0 million debt-to-royalty conversion, which would introduce a combined 4% NSR royalty, remains pending.

At June 30, 2026, Granada reported cash of C$1.5 million, a working capital deficit of C$8.7 million, and negative shareholders’ equity. The report notes that limited liquidity and significant corporate liabilities increase financing and potential dilution risk. A proposed C$4.0 million debt-to-royalty conversion, which would introduce a combined 4% NSR royalty, remains pending. Other Key Risks: The report identifies gold price volatility, mining dilution associated with relatively thin, moderately dipping ore zones, permitting and regulatory timing, orphan tailings liability, and ongoing First Nations engagement among the Company’s risks.

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About Granada Gold Mine Inc.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. is advancing the 100%-owned Granada Gold Project, a past-producing gold project located approximately five kilometers south of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The project covers approximately 1,635 hectares along the Larder Lake-Cadillac Deformation Zone, one of the most productive gold-bearing structures in the world, and hosts a NI 43-101-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 890,600 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 865,500 ounces in the Inferred category. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GGM, on the OTC market under the symbol GBBFF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol B6DA.

About Emerging Growth Research

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, financial performance, project development, financing and permitting timelines, capital markets opportunities, and future growth expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, permitting and regulatory timing, the availability and terms of project financing, commodity price assumptions, execution risk associated with feasibility and development activities, and the Company’s ability to successfully execute its growth strategy.

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Rating Definitions

Buy, 30% or greater price appreciation in the next 12 months.

Buy-Extended, near-term EPS and/or revenue horizon is challenging with strong long-term appreciation possibility.

Buy-Emerging, initial stages with low revenue and the potential for large returns with higher risk and volatility.

Hold, perform similar to market.

Sell, 30% or more decline in the next 12 months.

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SOURCE: Granada Gold Mine Inc.

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