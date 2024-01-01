Former Broadway Dressmaker and New York Times Bestselling Author Team Up to Publish Fashion Picture Book with Brown Books Kids

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dressmaker–Award-winning author, illustrator, and dressmaker, Violet Lemay, combines talents with New York Times bestselling author Michael Sampson in their co-authored picture book: A Maker of Dresses (Brown Books Kids; available now). Hot on the heels of New York Fashion Week, Lemay and Sampson invite young readers to explore the world of fashion design while showcasing the fun of crafting unique outfits for everyone. This charming children’s book not only inspires self-expression but also highlights details of the design process from the first stitch to the final flourish.





A Maker of Dresses follows young aspiring designer Alexis, who has big dreams of a future filled with color, creativity and flair. With each day of the week bringing new inspirations and tasks, Alexis joyfully contemplates how she can make the world a more stylish place for all, no matter their size, shape or species. Young readers are sure to feel emboldened to embrace their creative passions and proclaim along with Alexis: “I am fashion!”

“A Maker of Dresses is an absolute delight! Perfect for children who see fashion as a path to creativity.” —Megan Hess, #1 New York Times Bestselling Illustrator Featured in Global Campaigns for Fendi, Prada, Cartier, Dior, and More; Creator of the Claris: The Chicest Mouse in Paris Series

“ A gorgeously fun book that fashionistas of all ages will enjoy! Violet Lemay’s sweet rhyming text is matched perfectly with her charming illustrations.” —Eva Byrne, New York Times Bestselling Illustrator of Princesses Wear Pants, and Creator of Along Came Coco

Violet Lemay taught illustration at Savannah College of Art and Design for 14 years. Her books have been featured on “Best Book” lists for Reader’s Digest, Parents magazine, Good Housekeeping, and more! Her standout 2024 title, Alithia Ramirez Was an Artist, won nine awards, including Reading the West’s “Best Picture Book of the Year.” A Maker of Dresses will be Lemay’s first collaboration with Michael Sampson, who is known for co-authoring titles such as Chicka Chicka 1,2,3, Armadillo Antics and Rainbow Bear with the late beloved children’s author Bill Martin Jr. Their titles have won numerous awards and have been named household favorites by celebrities such as Michelle Obama and TODAY’s Carson Daly.

