commercetools, Stripe, Lovable, and Klaviyo Launch Global Virtual Hackathon to Shape the Future of AI-Driven Commerce

EcomHack.AI will bring together thinkers, innovators, and the AI-curious worldwide to build new prototypes, use cases, and business models.

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — commercetools, the most versatile platform for enterprise commerce innovation, today announced the launch of EcomHack.AI , a virtual hackathon co-hosted with Stripe, Lovable, and Klaviyo. Running from October 13–17, 2025, the event invites a global community of builders — from business and product leaders to engineers and AI enthusiasts — to reimagine how commerce works in an AI-first world.

EcomHack.AI will challenge participants to design and prototype new solutions at the intersection of artificial intelligence and commerce. Using technologies from commercetools, Stripe, Lovable, and Klaviyo, teams will compete for prizes and recognition as they create prototypes and business models that could define the next era of commerce.

“Whether that’s a landing page for a campaign or a completely new webshop for a business line, with all the AI innovation happening today, it has never been easier to create something new,” said Dirk Hörig, Chief Innovation Officer at commercetools. “The best part is that it’s not limited to a few. Everyone can participate. With EcomHack.AI, we want to unlock the creativity of our community of customers, partners, and innovators across the commerce ecosystem.”

The hackathon will feature:

Global participation with teams from around the world working together virtually.

Cutting-edge technology via hands-on access to commercetools, Stripe, Lovable, and Klaviyo platforms.

An expert jury of industry leaders and executives will evaluate submissions based on innovation, impact, technical execution, scalability, and presentation.

Recognition and prizes for winning projects, which will be highlighted across partner networks.

“AI is no longer just about getting answers to your questions. AI is starting to do things for you,” said Terry Wise, Global Alliances and Channels Lead at Stripe. “Stripe’s agent toolkit is being downloaded thousands of times every week, so we’re seeing a strong dynamic in this space. That’s why we’re excited about EcomHack and happy to support it.”

“At Klaviyo, we’ve always believed that data is the foundation of creating great customer experiences, and AI is what makes those experiences smarter and more impactful,” said Giri Sreenivas, SVP, Product at Klaviyo. “EcomHack.AI is a great opportunity to see what happens when you put those capabilities in the hands of a global community of builders. With the Klaviyo Data Platform and AI embedded across our platform, we’re excited to see how teams push the boundaries of what’s possible in commerce.”

Registration for EcomHack.AI is now open. Teams and individuals can learn more and sign up at ecomhack.ai/register .

About commercetools

commercetools is the enterprise commerce platform that gives businesses the flexibility to grow, adapt, and lead across any channel and every customer touchpoint. Built on a composable foundation, our cloud-native technology enables companies to create tailored, scalable commerce experiences and power the next generation of unified and intelligent interactions. By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools makes it possible to move faster, personalize at scale, and activate AI where it drives real business impact — from in-store to social, connected devices to augmented reality.

Trusted by brands like Audi, Danone, Eurail, NBCUniversal, and Sephora, commercetools helps enterprises stay ahead of change, deliver standout experiences, and grow sustainably.

To learn more, visit www.commercetools.com .

SOURCE commercetools