FOR-A and Aveco Bring Cost-Effective Automation Package to Texas Association of Broadcasters

Cypress CA, July 26, 2023 – FOR-A Corporation announced its participation at this year’s Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) show, August 3-4 at the JW Marriott Downtown Austin. FOR-A will highlight its cost-effective automation package, featuring FOR-A HVS Series switchers and Aveco’s ASTRA Studio automated studio production system. The combination of technologies creates an affordable, intuitive automation solution designed specifically for local stations.



“TAB is a premier event for us,” said Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A Corporation of America. “We get to meet a broad range of customers throughout the state in a very relaxed setting. We’re eager to showcase just how a FOR-A/Aveco system reduces operational costs while increasing a station’s ability to produce creative programming.”



Jim O’Brien, President of Aveco, stated: “FOR-A’s powerful switchers and reputation for reliability combined with our industry-leading production automation, playout automation and MAM make a very competitive bundle for smaller and mid-market TV stations. Competitive products are less customizable, less capable, and more expensive.”



FOR-A and Aveco entered a strategic alliance last February to provide best-in-breed video production, automation, and asset management within one easy-to-use and cost effective solution. FOR-A HVS Series switchers, Insight video servers and ClassX graphics systems are now tightly integrated with Aveco ASTRA Studio automation and GEMINI media management systems in a powerful package targeting broadcasters – particularly mid-sized, small-market and public stations. The alliance reflects the companies’ long-shared, customer-first focus that places top priority on affordability and ease of use.



ASTRA Studio is a fully automated studio production system and the industry’s only multi-studio production automation design. Within ASTRA, a rundown can be moved from one studio to another with the push of a button. This includes all settings for the production switcher, graphics, virtual set/physical set, monitor walls, camera robotics, video roll-ins, audio, lighting etc. ASTRA Studio is integrated with ASTRA MCR so both PCR and MCR automation are in the same system, eliminating “blips of black” or upcuts between these two parts of broadcast operation. Both also work closely with Aveco’s GEMINI MAM, a browser-based system that manages assets from acquisition through post for live production, playout, and archiving. ASTRA Studio also integrates with the NRCS (Newsroom Computer System) via MOS (Media Object Servers) and plug-ins to streamline news production workflows.

