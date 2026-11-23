The Florence 1 Schools program has awarded more than 1,000 IB diplomas since it began in 1996.

Wilson High School is marking 30 years of its International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme. Authorized in 1996, the Florence 1 Schools program has awarded more than 1,000 diplomas, according to the district.

The Diploma Programme offers college-preparatory coursework for students in grades 11 and 12 and includes a community service component.

In 2002, Williams Middle School and Wilson High School received authorization to offer the IB Middle Years Programme through a partnership. The programme now serves students in grades 6 through 10 and helps prepare them for the Diploma Programme.

“For 30 years, the IB Diploma Programme at Wilson High School has been a place of opportunity for students to take rigorous courses, preparing them for higher education,” said Brian Howell, Wilson’s IB program director. “How remarkable it is that even after 30 years our program keeps growing and continually raising the bar.”

“The greatest gift afforded to a graduate of the IB Program is that of intellectual discipline to accomplish any project, venture, or even dream that one sets their mind on,” said Benjamin L. Osterhout, a member of Wilson’s first IB graduating class in 1999.

“For three decades, the International Baccalaureate Program at Wilson High School has stood as a beacon of academic rigor, global perspective, and student empowerment,” said Dr. Eric Robinson, principal of Wilson High School. “This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our incredible faculty, the ambition of our students, and the unwavering support of our families and community.”

Florence 1 Schools uses an open admission policy for students interested in its IB Middle Years and Diploma programs. Students complete an application, and students and their parents or guardians participate in a conference with program teachers and administrators. The process considers academic records, teacher recommendations, a writing sample and other information to determine whether the program is appropriate for each applicant.

Families exploring the pathway can review the program history and admissions information on Wilson High School’s International Baccalaureate program page.

About Florence 1 Schools

Florence 1 Schools is a public school district serving students and families in Florence, South Carolina. Learn more at f1s.org .

Media Contact:

Melissa Rollins

Phone: (843) 758-6037

Email: marketing@f1s.org

SOURCE: Florence 1 Schools

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire