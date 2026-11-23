Proposed acquisition would add U.S.-manufactured environmental sensing technology and AI-enabled software with potential applications in data centers and established sales in commercial and institutional markets.

Soter’s established technology platform and recurring subscription business provide additional independent growth opportunities

Abits Group Inc (Nasdaq:ABTS) (“Abits” or the “Company”), a U.S.-focused digital infrastructure company, today announced that it has signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire Soter Technologies, Inc. (“Soter”), a provider of environmental sensing technology and AI-enabled monitoring software. The proposed acquisition would support Abits’ strategy to develop integrated digital infrastructure capabilities by adding technology that management believes could help data center operators predict and identify early warning signs of potential equipment and infrastructure problems, reducing unplanned downtime and improving operational reliability.

Stephen Faucetta, Chairman and CEO of Abits Group, commented:

“Reliable operations are essential to data centers, particularly as increasing computing demands place greater pressure on uptime and availability. We believe Soter’s combination of advanced sensors and AI-enabled monitoring software could provide operators with additional insight into environmental changes that may indicate, even predict, developing problems before they lead to equipment failures or service interruptions.

“Our strategy is to build a digital infrastructure platform that combines the facilities, power and technology needed to support increasingly demanding computing applications. We believe Soter’s technology could complement our existing infrastructure, and we intend to evaluate how its sensing and monitoring capabilities can be adapted for AI and high-performance computing environments.”

Enhancing Environmental Intelligence for Data Centers

Modern data centers employ sophisticated monitoring and management systems, including technologies designed to identify potential equipment problems before failures occur. Abits believes Soter’s technology could complement these systems by providing an additional layer of environmental intelligence through its combination of sensors, acoustic monitoring and AI-enabled software.

Soter’s FlySense platform incorporates sensors that monitor changes in air quality, airborne particles, sound patterns and other environmental conditions. Its cloud-based monitoring software analyzes sensor data and delivers automated alerts when unusual conditions are detected.

Abits and Soter believe these capabilities could be adapted to detect certain irregularities in data center environments. For example, changes in airborne particles associated with electrical equipment or unusual acoustic patterns from cooling fans and other mechanical systems may provide early indications of developing problems. Detecting these conditions could help facility operators investigate and address potential issues before they escalate into equipment damage or operational interruptions.

Abits and Soter will work together developing applications of its technology for data center infrastructure monitoring. These capabilities remain subject to further development, technical validation and integration with existing facility management systems.

Soter’s FlySense sensors are manufactured in the United States, providing an established domestic manufacturing arrangement alongside Soter’s software and monitoring capabilities.

If the acquisition is completed, Abits intends to evaluate deploying Soter’s technology at its existing facilities and incorporating its capabilities into future AI and high-performance computing infrastructure projects.

Independent Growth Opportunities

Beyond its potential applications in data centers, Soter represents an established technology business with existing customers, recurring software revenue and opportunities to expand into additional markets.

Headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, Soter develops and markets its FlySense environmental sensing platform and cloud-based monitoring software. The company has worked with more than 3,000 school districts, and its technology is used in institutional and commercial environments to monitor air quality, vaping, unusual sound patterns and device tampering. Its platform provides continuous monitoring, reporting and automated alerts, allowing customers to oversee multiple facilities and respond to identified conditions.

Soter reports more than 30,000 active FlySense devices and generates revenue through hardware sales and paid monitoring and software subscriptions. The company currently has approximately 3,000 paying customers subscribing to its monitoring and software services, providing a recurring revenue stream. According to Soter management, the company is generating positive EBITDA, although its financial results remain subject to verification through Abits’ due diligence.

If the acquisition is completed, Abits intends to operate Soter as a standalone business serving third-party customers while supporting the expansion of its existing product portfolio, recurring software services and customer base. The Company also sees opportunities to extend Soter’s sensing and monitoring capabilities into additional markets, including manufacturing, industrial facilities, utilities and other environments where equipment reliability and continuous operations are important.

Abits intends to retain Soter’s existing senior management team, subject to mutually acceptable agreements, and support the continued development and commercialization of its technology.

Proposed Acquisition

The letter of intent is nonbinding except for specified provisions. The proposed transaction remains subject to satisfactory due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, required financing and approvals and other closing conditions. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed, that the acquisition will be completed or that the anticipated operating and strategic benefits will be realized.

About Abits Group Inc

Abits Group Inc (Nasdaq:ABTS) is a digital infrastructure company with operations in the United States. Through its U.S. subsidiary, Abit USA, Inc., the Company owns or operates infrastructure supporting energy-intensive computing applications. Abits is evaluating opportunities to expand its business into artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and related digital infrastructure services. Additional information is available at www.abitsgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s proposed acquisition of Soter Technologies, the potential completion of the transaction, Soter’s expected growth opportunities, the development and commercialization of its technology, potential applications in data centers and other industries, the Company’s AI and HPC infrastructure strategy and anticipated operating and financial benefits.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include the possibility that definitive agreements may not be executed or the proposed acquisition may not be completed; the accuracy of preliminary and unaudited financial and operating information provided by Soter management; the Company’s ability to obtain required financing, consents and other approvals; the dilutive effect of any ordinary shares issued as consideration; Soter’s ability to retain customers and management, maintain profitability and grow its business; the technical feasibility, performance and commercial acceptance of its products in data centers and other markets; competition, technological change, product development requirements, integration costs and additional capital requirements; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contacts

Hayden IR

Brian Siegel, 346-396-8696

or

Brett Maas, 646-536-7331

abts@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Abits Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire