Flexpoint Highlights Patented Bend Sensor Technology Advantages

Over the years Flexpoint has expended not only significant amounts of money, but a lot of time and resources in developing many different applications for its’ patented Bend Sensor® technology. The Bend Sensor® has been utilized in applications from toys to automotive applications. Because the Bend Sensor® is cutting-edge technology, it has been necessary to develop specific applications to meet the varied needs of our customers. A feature of our business approach has been to develop applications with our customers, that may not have wide-spread markets immediately, but could develop into significant revenue sources as markets evolve in the future. To date, over 13,000,000 sensors have been produced and sold into many different industries for a wide variety of applications.

Some of the specific applications where the Bend Sensor® is currently being utilized are:

Applications –

Automotive – (Currently working with 3 automotive manufacturers). Impact Detection – (Front, side and rear impacts). Bumper Sensors – (Different applications and companies). Seat Occupancy Sensors – (All seats). Suspension Systems –

Medical – for each application listed we are incorporated in varied applications with multiple companies) Physical Therapy – Patient Monitoring Specialized medical devices

AR/VR – (Currently our largest and most consistent revenue producer. We have 5 customers that we produce glove sensors for on a regular continuing basis and also work with other companies as they develop their glove applications). Gaming Gloves – (Multiple companies world-wide). Gloves for training – (World-wide). Medical Gloves – (Varied applications world-wide) Interactive toys

Industrial Controls – (Varied Companies and applications). Flow Monitoring Vibration Monitoring Burst Detection Limit switches

Battery Expansion Sensors – (Working with multiple companies world-wide).

Clark Mower, President of Flexpoint stated, “We are often asked about the unique advantage and features of our patented Bend Sensor® technology, and I thought it would be helpful to remind the public of what the bend sensor can do and the number of applications that it has proven itself in. It is also important to note that with new technology it is often necessary to create the application and then go through a rigorous design and testing process, many times involving numerous iterations of the application before it is accepted. This is particularly true of automotive applications.”

Mower further stated, “Some of the competitive advantages of our technology are that it is light weight with low maintenance costs, it is reliable and because of the inherent design flexibility it can be adapted to many applications. Because of the Bend Sensor® is thinner, lighter and easier to package it allows for reduction in system size and cost and provides tremendous cost effectiveness. As a result of our efforts I strongly believe we will receive several significant purchase contract orders over the next several quarters.”

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company’s patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint’s technology and expertise have been recognized by the world’s elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the “smart” age of technology.

