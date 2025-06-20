FlexM Secures Strategic Investment from Chinese E-commerce Powerhouse Torkey Times Technology (TTT), Targeting Global Expansion

FlexM, a leading licensed fintech conglomerate specializing in payment solutions, cross-border remittance, and compliance, today announced a major strategic partnership and investment from Torkey Times Technology Pte Ltd (TTT), the tech and e-commerce giant founded by celebrated Chinese entrepreneurs Mr. Yang Hanping and Mr. Xu Kaiqiang.

This strategic investment elevates Torkey Times Technology to become one of FlexM’s top three shareholders, alongside founder and Chairman Mr. Rune Nilsson and Co-Founder/CEO Mr. Naveed Weldon. Beyond significant capital injection, this partnership establishes powerful business alliances aimed at dramatically accelerating FlexM’s growth in cross-border payments, gateway solutions, and licensed fintech operations globally.

Global Synergies and Market Expansion

TTT, renowned for dominating China’s cross-border e-commerce industry with annual revenues surpassing USD 2.5 billion in 2024, offers FlexM unique access to immense transaction volumes and advanced payment gateways. Combining Torkey’s established presence and FlexM’s regulatory licenses and fintech platforms, the partnership is projected to significantly boost transaction capabilities, particularly in strategically critical markets including Singapore, India, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and Europe.

Founder Yang Hanping, expects the partnership with Flex M will create great value for years to come;

“FlexM represents exactly the type of innovative fintech company we seek-capable of transforming global financial and technology landscapes. Together, we will deliver groundbreaking solutions that banks, financial institutions, and e-commerce companies around the world will significantly benefit from.”

Strategic Growth and Regulatory Advantage

The strategic investment follows FlexM’s recent acquisition of the coveted Major Payment Institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This license strongly influenced TTT’s decision to invest, enabling FlexM to expand rapidly both locally and internationally, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for global financial institutions and businesses.

FlexM’s Fintech Platforms – Driving Future Innovation:

FlexBank: Cloud-based neo-bank providing white-labeled banking solutions tailored for diverse financial institutions.

FlexPay and FlexPayBiz: Advanced digital platforms enabling seamless domestic and international payments and merchant services, comparable to industry leaders such as Wise and Revolut.

FlexRemit: Global cloud-based remittance solutions tailored for diverse money service businesses.

FlexComply: Comprehensive regulatory compliance solutions covering AML/KYC, transaction monitoring, and regulatory reporting.

Rune Nilsson, Founder and Chairman of FlexM, said:

“Our strategic partnership with Torkey Times Technology combines capital, expertise, and industrial strength to position FlexM as a powerful fintech leader on a global scale. Hanping and Kaiqiang’s exceptional business acumen, extensive market insight, and impressive transaction volume align perfectly with our vision, accelerating our growth not just for the coming years, but decades ahead.”

Xu Kaiqiang, the 28-year-old founder of Torkey Times ( e-commerce), emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership:

“Torkey’s extensive business volume and leading position in cross-border e-commerce make our cooperation with FlexM a pivotal move for both companies. The global e-commerce market presents enormous opportunities and diverse consumer demands. Through this partnership, FlexM will significantly broaden its business reach while reinforcing its market leadership.”

About FlexM:

FlexM is a licensed global fintech conglomerate delivering innovative payment solutions, cross-border remittances, merchant acquisition, and compliance services. Recognized globally for excellence and innovation, FlexM has received prestigious accolades such as the Singapore Fintech Award, Asia Fintech Award, and Compliance Innovator of the Year.

