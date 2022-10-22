Flashpoint Venture Capital Launches an Office in New York to Support Its US Activity

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flashpoint Venture Capital, an international technology investment firm that manages equity and debt funds that are focused on US and international tech start-ups originating in Emerging Europe and Israel, has opened a new office in New York. The office opening will provide a focal point for Flashpoint’s activities as it seeks to increase its on-the-ground presence in the US.

Currently, approximately 50% of Flashpoint’s portfolio revenue is generated in the United States and, approximately 25% of capital raised in its latest funds has been sourced from the Americas.

Flashpoint’s US portfolio now includes 16 companies, including successful companies such as Chili Piper, Booksy, Traceair, IntelliBoard, Qmenta, TestRigor, Allset and others. Flashpoint funds have completed a number of exits in the US, including such notable transactions as the sale of Shazam to Apple, Chess.com to General Atlantic and Marketman to MealTicket.

Flashpoint’s New York office will be managed by Tony Fedorov, Partner at Flashpoint, who has been managing Flashpoint’s operations in Israel. Tony joined Flashpoint in 2014 and sits on the board of directors of several software companies, including Comeet, TraceAir, Gaviti, Particula, and others. Tony has worked on transactions including Guesty, Borzo, as well as numerous exits that include Chess.com, and Getintent. Tony is the Director of SummerSaaS – annual VC Forum initiated by Flashpoint in 2020 having attracted over 3,000 attendees and hundreds of top-tier VCs since then.

Alex Konoplyasty, General Partner at Flashpoint commented: “The opening of our New York office is a very natural step in our growth plans. We execute many deals in the US and a large portion of our portfolio companies are also physically present there.”

Michael Szalontay, General Partner at Flashpoint followed: “We are already working with a number of investors in the US both at our portfolio company level and limited partners supporting our funds. We would like to intensify our efforts in this regard and opening a permanent office also supports our ability to provide a bridge for founders from Emerging Europe into the US.”

This latest investment office opening in New York increases Flashpoint presence to 7 cities, complementing existing offices in London, Warsaw, Budapest, Riga, Tel-Aviv and Nicosia.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is an international investment group with over с. US$450m AuM and a focus on Western Tech Companies founded by expats from Emerging Europe & Israel. Flashpoint manages six venture funds: four VC funds, a Venture Debt Fund, and a Secondary Fund. Flashpoint’s funds have more than 130 investors, including European institutional investors, major family offices and HNWIs. The company has offices in London, Tel-Aviv, Budapest, Warsaw, Riga, and Nicosia. The funds have made investments in over 55 companies including names such as Guesty, Chili Piper, Booksy, Preply, Dispelix, etc.. Flashpoint has completed twelve exits, including the sale of its stakes in Shazam (to Apple), Chess.com (to PokerStars founders and General Atlantic) and Marketman (to MealTicket / PSG).

