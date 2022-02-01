FitXR Launches Training Program with Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Nicola Adams

FitXR Members Can Now Experience Pro-Guided Training Programs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FitXR, the VR fitness app with the most robust suite of offerings in the metaverse, is continuing its expansion of virtual reality fitness offerings with the launch of its instructor-guided training programs. The first program, Box Like a Pro, features two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Nicola Adams and is designed to help users kickstart their fitness goals through its series of dynamic and approachable workouts.





The Box Like a Pro training program begins with the fundamentals of boxing – stances, punches, combinations and defense. The exclusive and gamified program will enable FitXR users at the beginner and intermediate levels to immerse themselves in a virtual world of boxing where they can build on the foundational and technical skills needed to increase their power and speed with confidence.

“This training program is a testament to our commitment to creating quality content for our subscribers,” said Lisa Raggiri, Chief Marketing Officer at FitXR. “Training programs can be intimidating and overwhelming, but together with Nicola, we were able to create a professional box training program that is achievable whether you are a beginner, new to the Box studio, or are more advanced and looking to improve your technique or speed.”

Designed to place fitness goals within reach, subscribers are provided with interactive videos that delve into the principles of boxing and span the length of ten to fifteen minutes. Upon completion of the training program, subscribers will see noticeable improvement in their form, technique, speed, power and consistency.

“Having begun boxing at a young age, it’s been vital in helping build up my confidence, and I hope users step away from this program feeling stronger and more energized, both mentally and physically. I am excited to blend gaming and fitness to inspire others to build a healthy active lifestyle,” said Nicola Adams, a FitXR trainer and two-time Olympic Gold medalist. “I am also excited to partner with FitXR as they’ve made transformative strides to provide an elevated and inclusive fitness experience for all.”

The launch of these instructor-led programs mark another milestone in FitXR’s quest to build the most immersive virtual fitness club experience that can be uniquely tailored to the personal preference of its community members. On a mission to make fitness fun and more accessible to the masses, FitXR is dedicated to helping individual users feel confident in their fitness journey through guided development and improvement of the necessary skill sets needed to advance in their wellness journey while enabling users to set their own pace.

“I am so excited to launch training programs on FitXR. Programs give our users structured and progressive workouts that keep them accountable and deliver real results,” said Kelly Cosentino, Director of Fitness at FitXR. “Nothing is more satisfying than checking off each class and feeling yourself getting stronger with each workout.”

About FitXR:

FitXR merges immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers classes within five distinct workout studios – Box, Dance, HIIT, Sculpt and Combat. FitXR provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience along with constantly refreshed classes, environments and music. FitXR is available on Meta Quest 2.

