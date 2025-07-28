First Watch Elevates Brunch With New Restaurant in Austin, Texas

The new location serving a full menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch opens its doors on Monday, July 28th in Austin, Texas

First Watch, the leading Daytime Dining restaurant serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, announced today it has opened a new location in Austin, Texas. The new restaurant located at 3500 E Parmer Ln, Suite 10140, Austin, Texas 78754, brings a chef-inspired menu and rotating seasonal offerings to a 4,253-square-foot space that seats more than 142 people, provides outside dining under a covered patio and serves signature housemade fresh juices at an indoor brunch bar. The restaurant will employ approximately 45 people.

To celebrate the opening of the new EastVillage, Austin, TX location, customers who dine in-restaurant during its first five days in business will receive free coffee with their meal. In addition, the first 120 customers to visit the new restaurant will also receive a custom, reusable travel mug.

“We’re thrilled to bring First Watch to EastVillage – a dynamic, walkable community that perfectly reflects our mission of connecting people over fresh, chef-inspired daytime meals. EastVillage’s blend of urban energy, green spaces, and neighborhood charm makes it an ideal setting for our newest restaurant. We look forward to becoming part of this vibrant community and offering a welcoming space where families and friends can gather, relax, and enjoy the comfort of a shared table.” – Dan Anfinson, COO of MHFW Restaurants LLC

First Watch’s curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch that are made to order using farm fresh ingredients. The menu includes crave-able items such as Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. The new restaurant offers healthy, flavorful favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables, cage-free eggs and 100% fresh-squeezed orange juice as well as more indulgent, classic offerings.

First Watch EastVillage will also offer options from the restaurant’s fresh juice bar – including the best-selling Morning Meditation (made with orange, lemon, turmeric, organic ginger, agave nectar and beet) – juiced in-house daily using only the highest quality fruits and vegetables. The new restaurant features First Watch’s brunch cocktail program, which allows guests to enjoy signature creations like the Blackberry Bramble Sangria (a signature blend of Merlot, mixed berries and apple with a squeeze of orange and lime) and Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk (coconut rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk and agave nectar).

Five times a year, First Watch offers a revolving seasonal menu that follows the sun to source the highest quality ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season. This ever-evolving menu has featured items like Crab Avocado Toast, Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast, Elote Mexican Street Corn Hash and Watermelon Wake-Up fresh juice, among many others.

The interior brightly builds upon First Watch’s Urban Farm design prototype with the addition of warm blue tones, quartz countertops, and a subway-tile backsplash. A grab-and-go retail area will showcase Sweet Street’s line of GMO-free, additive-free desserts for purchase and the concept’s socially responsible and award-winning Project Sunrise coffee, grown by independent groups of women farmers in South America, called the Mujeres en Café. Communal tables as well as patio and bar seating make First Watch a great place for guests to work remotely in an approachable atmosphere.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. The restaurant also offers customers complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi Internet access.

For more information about First Watch, its menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

ABOUT FIRST WATCH

First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu rotates five times a year and includes elevated executions of classic favorites alongside specialties such as its Quinoa Power Bowl, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation fresh juice and signature Million Dollar Bacon. After first appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023, First Watch was named 2024’s #1 Most Loved Workplace® in America by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute. In 2023, First Watch was named the top restaurant brand in Yelp’s inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet. First Watch operates more than 540 First Watch restaurants in 29 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

ABOUT MAC HAIK RESTAURANT GROUP (MHRG)

Mac Haik Restaurant Group (MHRG) is a division of Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE), a diversified holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. MHRG oversees a growing portfolio of original and franchised concepts, including Kirkwood-a modern clubhouse-style restaurant opening in Houston’s Energy Corridor-and Maggie’s Coffee. MHRG is also the largest franchisee of First Watch Restaurants and was named Franchisee of the Year in 2024. MHE’s broader holdings include Mac Haik Outdoor Media, Mac Haik Hospitality, and Mac Haik Automotive Group, which operates 16 dealerships across the South. Learn more at machaik-enterprises.com.

