CreateAI, a Leader in Applied AI Technology, Launches Animon.ai Studio Version for Creators to Make Their Own Anime Series

TOKYO, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CreateAI Holdings (“CreateAI” or the “Company”) (OTC: TSPH), a leader in applied artificial intelligence technology, today announced the launch of the Studio Version of Animon.ai, the world’s first anime-specific AI video generation platform, just three months after its initial debut. Studio Version is a major upgrade that enables individual creators to produce professional-grade anime series with unprecedented efficiency and creative control.

With powerful new tools and features, the Studio Version fully supports every stage of the anime series workflow, focusing on three core aspects of production: high-quality image generation, keyframe consistency, and final shot output—each now enhanced to professional standards to help creators boost productivity, overcome bottlenecks, and unleash creativity.

Start with Stunning Visuals: Generate High-Quality Anime Frames

The Studio Version offers a dedicated image generation model, Aniframe, supporting 2K HD quality, excelling in panoramic, close-up, and detailed scenes. These cover diverse anime styles such as classic Japanese, picture book, line art, pixel, illustration, blind box, ink wash, watercolor, poster design, furry, and engraving, offering the ability to generate up to eight images simultaneously fulfilling a host of project needs.

Build Narrative Flow: Maintain Character and Scene Consistency with Image Editing Tools

New image-to-image and editing features (e.g., background replacement, pose adjustment, style switching, partial recoloring, and element addition/removal) support multiple aspect ratios and return up to eight images for selection, giving creators greater freedom and control—solving the long-standing challenge of maintaining character consistency across frames.

Bring it to Life: Transform Keyframes into Smooth, Cinematic Video Sequences

Enhanced image-to-video capabilities with the Anicut model series, featuring in-between (first/last frame) generation at 16fps; sharp camera movement control and accurate scene transition editing; and, super-resolution upgrading from 480p / 16fps to 1080p / 24fps. Up to eight videos can be generated simultaneously, significantly improving production efficiency.

Collaborate and Scale: Studio-Level Tools for Teams and Professionals

Features an immersive collaboration interface, priority computing access, and 24/7 technical and engineering support to streamline team collaboration and ensure seamless creative processes.

“We’re excited to release Animon Studio Version for creators to make their own anime series,” said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of CreateAI. “Animon’s goal is to make the most professional creation tools accessible to all, helping creators overcome resource and efficiency barriers to bring their animation ideas to life.”

Yuji Maruyama, Animon.ai Product Lead, added, “Every Studio Version feature addresses real pain points in anime production. From 2K HD images to precise first/last frame control, we’ve optimized the workflow allowing creators to rapidly generate high-quality assets and videos to make their own anime series.”

Animon.ai is building the world’s first IDE (Integrated Development Environment) for anime series production. Offering unlimited generation from the beginning, the company has steadily evolved its tools and workflows to support creators at every step. The Studio Version is a major milestone in that direction.

Animon.ai Studio Version is now live and available at 49.9 $/month. Creators can try it with a three-day membership for just $0.99. Upcoming features include initial frame presets, scene expansion, and integrated soundtrack tools—bringing creators even closer to a seamless, end-to-end anime production experience.

About CreateAI

CreateAI is a global applied artificial intelligence company with offices in the US, China, and Japan. The Company is developing leading AI technology for a number of end-use applications and pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.

