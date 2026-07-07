First Equity Property Celebrates More Than Four Decades of HOA and Community Management Excellence Across California’s Northern Peninsula

Licensed Broker and Contractor Vince Laherrere Marks 45+ Years of Trusted Community Leadership

First Equity Property, a trusted provider of homeowners association (HOA) and community management services, continues to support residential communities throughout California’s Northern Peninsula with comprehensive management solutions built on more than four decades of experience. Since its founding in 1978, the company has helped homeowner associations, condominium communities, planned developments, and residential properties maintain operational efficiency, financial stability, and long-term property value.

For more than 45 years, First Equity Property has remained focused on delivering professional HOA and community management services tailored to the unique needs of each association it serves. Through a combination of experienced leadership, proactive planning, financial oversight, and responsive community support, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for HOA boards and community stakeholders throughout the region.

According to Vince Laherrere, Vice President of First Equity Property, and a licensed real estate broker and licensed general contractor who is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, the company’s longevity reflects its commitment to providing consistent service while adapting to the evolving needs of California communities.

“Communities today face increasingly complex operational, financial, and regulatory challenges,” said Laherrere. “First Equity Property has built its reputation by helping boards navigate those challenges while maintaining a strong focus on transparency, accountability, and long-term community success.”

More Than Four Decades of Community Management Experience

Since 1978, First Equity Property has provided management services for a diverse portfolio of residential communities, including homeowner associations, condominium developments, townhome communities, and planned unit developments. Throughout its history, the company has remained committed to helping boards fulfill their governance responsibilities while ensuring communities operate efficiently and effectively.

As California’s regulatory landscape continues to evolve, First Equity Property has expanded its expertise to help associations address changing compliance requirements, reserve planning obligations, maintenance responsibilities, and homeowner expectations.

The company’s management philosophy emphasizes proactive planning rather than reactive problem-solving. By helping boards anticipate challenges before they become significant issues, First Equity Property assists communities in reducing risk, improving operational efficiency, and protecting long-term property values.

“Successful community management requires both strategic planning and day-to-day execution,” Laherrere explained. “Our goal is to help boards make informed decisions that support residents while protecting the long-term interests of the association.”

Comprehensive HOA and Community Management Services

First Equity Property provides a full range of management services designed to support homeowner associations and residential communities throughout every stage of operation.

The company’s services include:

HOA Management Services, including financial administration, dues collection, vendor management, board support, rule enforcement, homeowner communication, and operational oversight

Planned Community Management for large-scale and multi-phase residential developments requiring comprehensive governance and infrastructure planning

Condominium and Shared-Interest Development Management, including maintenance coordination, reserve planning, compliance oversight, and homeowner relations

Financial Management Services, including budgeting assistance, reserve planning support, financial reporting, and fiscal oversight

Maintenance and Project Coordination, helping associations manage repairs, capital improvement projects, and vendor relationships

In addition to its HOA-focused services, First Equity Property also provides select property management services that complement its broader community management expertise.

By offering a comprehensive suite of solutions, First Equity Property helps boards streamline operations while maintaining consistency across all aspects of community governance and management.

First Equity Property Combines Governance, Construction, and Real Estate Expertise

One of the distinguishing factors behind First Equity Property’s success is its ability to combine community management expertise with practical knowledge of construction, maintenance, and real estate operations.

Under the leadership of professionals such as Vince Laherrere, who is a licensed General Class B Contractor and licensed Real Estate Broker, fully licensed, bonded, and insured, First Equity Property offers associations valuable insight into the physical, financial, and operational aspects of community management.

This multidisciplinary perspective allows the company to assist boards with maintenance planning, reserve funding decisions, capital improvement projects, vendor oversight, and long-term property preservation strategies.

“Community management involves much more than administrative support,” Laherrere said. “Boards benefit from having access to expertise that helps them evaluate infrastructure needs, financial priorities, and long-term planning objectives all within a single management relationship.”

Helping Communities Navigate Regulatory Change

As California introduces new legislation affecting homeowner associations, First Equity Property continues to serve as a resource for boards seeking guidance on compliance and implementation.

The company has helped associations address important regulatory requirements, including SB 326 balcony inspection mandates, AB 130 HOA fine regulations, reserve study obligations, and evolving governance standards impacting residential communities throughout the state.

First Equity Property believes that regulatory compliance should be integrated into a broader strategy focused on community health, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

By staying informed about legislative developments and industry best practices, the company helps associations make confident decisions while minimizing uncertainty and risk.

Building Stronger Communities for the Future

As homeowner associations continue to face increasing operational demands, First Equity Property remains focused on investing in the tools, processes, and expertise necessary to serve communities effectively.

The company utilizes modern management systems, streamlined communication platforms, and transparent financial reporting practices designed to improve efficiency and strengthen collaboration between boards, residents, and management professionals.

While technology continues to evolve, First Equity Property believes that successful community management ultimately depends on trust, responsiveness, and strong relationships.

“Our commitment remains the same today as it was when the company was founded,” Laherrere said. “We are dedicated to helping communities operate successfully, preserve property values, and create positive living environments for residents.”

With more than four decades of service and a continued focus on innovation, First Equity Property remains committed to helping homeowner associations and planned communities throughout the Northern Peninsula achieve long-term stability, compliance, and success.

About First Equity Property

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, First Equity Property is a professional HOA and community management company serving homeowner associations, condominium communities, planned developments, and residential properties throughout the Northern Peninsula. The company specializes in HOA governance, financial management, maintenance coordination, regulatory compliance, reserve planning, homeowner communication, and long-term community management solutions. Led by Vince Laherrere – a licensed real estate broker and licensed general contractor, fully licensed, bonded, and insured – First Equity Property, through a proactive and service-focused approach, helps communities operate efficiently while protecting property values and supporting long-term success.

Contact:

Vincent Laherrere

Vice President

First Equity Property

Email: vincent@firstequityproperty.com

Phone: 650-349-7233

Website: www.firstequityproperty.com

SOURCE: First Equity Property Management & Leasing Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire