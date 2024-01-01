Fire-Breathing Meets Flame-Grilling: Burger King® Introduces Epic New Menu Inspired by the Highly Anticipated How to Train Your Dragon Film

Available nationwide for a limited time starting May 27, Guests can feast like Vikings with four new and unique takes on Burger King favorites, all inspired by the live-action reimagining of the beloved franchise.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calling all Dragon Trainers! Burger King® – in co-promotion with the new live-action How to Train Your Dragon film from Universal Pictures – invites Guests to take a trip to the Isle of Berk with four dragon-inspired takes on fan-favorite menu items. Available starting Tuesday, May 27, the new lineup was developed to help BK and How to Train Your Dragon fans alike celebrate the release of the new film, which soars into theaters on Friday, June 13.









As home of the flame-grilled Whopper®, Burger King is no stranger to fire and reimagining America’s most iconic burger. That’s why BK is inviting Guests to take their tastebuds on a bold and flavorful journey with adventurous new menu offerings, including:

Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper – The star of the show features a 1/4 lb* of flame-grilled beef served on a red-and-orange-marbled bun colored with natural spices and vegetables, topped with American cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo.

– The star of the show features a 1/4 lb* of flame-grilled beef served on a red-and-orange-marbled bun colored with natural spices and vegetables, topped with American cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo. Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries – In addition to bringing the flame, BK is bringing the heat with Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries, featuring melty mozzarella cheese, peppers and Fiery Calabrian chili pepper-breading for the perfect fiery snack served in a one-of-a-kind Toothless-inspired carton.

– In addition to bringing the flame, BK is bringing the heat with Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries, featuring melty mozzarella cheese, peppers and Fiery Calabrian chili pepper-breading for the perfect fiery snack served in a one-of-a-kind Toothless-inspired carton. Soaring Strawberry Lemonade – Soar to new heights and quench your thirst for adventure with the all-new Soaring Strawberry Lemonade, made with real fruit juice**.

– Soar to new heights and quench your thirst for adventure with the all-new Soaring Strawberry Lemonade, made with real fruit juice**. Viking’s Chocolate Sundae – Finish the adventure with Viking’s Chocolate Sundae, a delicious sweet treat featuring a vanilla soft-serve with HERSHEY’S® chocolate syrup and black & green cookie crumbles.

“At BK, we love to bring partnerships to life that create an awesome experience for families. Our new collaboration with How to Train Your Dragon is going to be fun for both kids and kids at heart,” says Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. “Our team has created a delicious menu inspired by the beloved characters and themes of this exciting new movie that brings that experience to Burger King restaurants.”

Additionally, Burger King will launch “Night Fury Flight” – a game inspired by the new film and available exclusively in the BK app and web. From May 27 through July 15, Royal Perks members can play daily to receive exclusive offers and be entered for a chance to win sweepstake prizes, including digital AMC Theatres® gift cards and a grand prize trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort to experience the all-new How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk attraction.

For more information on the How to Train Your Dragon-inspired menu additions, to become a Royal Perks member or to find your nearest Burger King restaurant, please visit www.bk.com.

* Weight based on pre-cooked patty

** Made with lemonade, sugar, fruit puree and natural flavors.

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global quick service hamburger chain known for food quality and value and as the only place guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 19,000 locations in more than 120 countries and U.S. territories. Nearly all Burger King® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the official brand website at www.bk.com or the newsroom at news.bk.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by four-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box-office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny.

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

