BotCon ’25 Rolls Back Into Fort Wayne This Father’s Day Weekend June 12-15, 2025 | Grand Wayne Convention Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BotCon, the original Transformers fan convention, returns to Fort Wayne, Indiana, bringing fans to the Grand Wayne Convention Center from June 12–15, 2025, for another action-packed celebration of Cybertron’s finest.

Academy Award-winner Josh Cooley leads guest lineup at BotCon ’25 in Fort Wayne

Headlining this year’s guest lineup is Academy Award-winner Josh Cooley, director of Transformers One and Pixar’s Toy Story 4, and co-writer of Inside Out. A lifelong Transformers fan, Cooley also directed Riley’s First Date, 22 vs. Earth, and George and A.J., and lent his voice to beloved Pixar films like Inside Out and Up. His animation career includes storyboard work on Ratatouille, Cars 2, and The Incredibles.

Joining Cooley at BotCon 2025 are:

Dan Gilvezan – Original voice of G1 Bumblebee

Michael Charles Hill – Writer for the original Transformers animated series

– Writer for the original Transformers animated series Flint Dille – Legendary writer/producer for Transformers, G.I. Joe, and more

Building on the success of previous events, BotCon 2025 will feature expanded programming, including celebrity panels, autograph signings, exclusive merchandise, a vibrant vendor hall, cosplay contests, and immersive experiences celebrating every era of the Transformers franchise.

“We’re thrilled to return to Fort Wayne,” said Hany Agayby, showrunner and President of Agabyss. “Last year’s event exceeded all expectations, and this year promises to be even bigger. With Josh Cooley leading an incredible lineup, fans will experience the best of Transformers past, present, and future.”

Fans of all ages are invited to connect with creators, voice actors, and fellow enthusiasts for a weekend packed with nostalgia, new adventures, and exclusive opportunities only found at BotCon.

Tickets are on sale now at www.botcon.com . Kids 12 and under are admitted free with paid adult admission.

