Fintary Secures $10M in Series A Funding to Automate Insurance Commission Management

The AI-powered platform eliminates manual commission spreadsheets, giving insurers real-time visibility into revenue and agent payouts.

Fintary , the AI-powered revenue growth platform that helps insurance organizations streamline commission and financial operations, today announced it has raised $10M in Series A. The round was led by Infinity Ventures , with participation from Sierra Ventures and other existing investors. This latest investment brings Fintary’s total funding to $12.8M and will accelerate the company’s mission to modernize financial operations across the insurance industry.

Insurance companies face enormous challenges managing complex commission structures – hierarchies, overrides, bonuses, and splits – that are still largely handled through manual spreadsheets. Agencies report spending up to 15 – 40 hours a week on commission processing, reconciliation, and reporting – time that should be spent growing their core business. It’s a time sink that leads to revenue leaks, payout delays, and operational bottlenecks that limit growth.

Fintary transforms this process by automating commission operations end-to-end, giving insurers real-time visibility into profitability and ensuring agents are paid accurately and on time.

The company was founded by Qiyun Cai, one of the few female founders in the space, who experienced these operational challenges firsthand early in her career. “I’ll never forget staying up until 2AM on a Sunday, buried in spreadsheets trying to reconcile commissions,” said Cai, co-founder and CEO of Fintary. “And that’s when I realized it had to stop. The industry deserves better.”

Cai launched Fintary to reimagine how insurance companies manage their most complex financial operations, turning what was once a painful back-office chore into a strategic growth driver. Under her leadership, Fintary has built a fast-growing platform that blends deep insurance expertise with world-class engineering talent from Google, Microsoft, and multiple successful startups.

“Fintary stands out because they understand the insurance world from the inside out,” said Jeremy Jonker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Infinity Ventures. “Their platform has processed millions in commissions – they know the pain of chargebacks and hierarchy overrides firsthand. That’s why they’re able to build technology that goes beyond efficiency. Fintary is helping insurers grow faster, operate smarter, and turn financial operations into a competitive advantage.”

Fintary already works with insurance organizations across life & annuity, employee benefits, health, and property & casualty lines. Customers have reduced weeks of manual reconciliation to minutes, improved accuracy and transparency in commission payouts, and increased agent satisfaction and retention.

With this new funding, Fintary will continue scaling its team, expand its product capabilities, and extend its AI-powered platform into broader areas of insurance financial management.

Fintary is an AI-powered revenue growth platform that automates commission processing and financial operations for insurance companies, enabling them to scale efficiently while improving agent satisfaction and loyalty. Founded by Qiyun Cai, Yu Chen, and Michael Lee, Fintary is building the infrastructure that will fuel the next generation of people-powered businesses.

