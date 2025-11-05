AllStar Health Brands Updates on Exciting Developments and Expansions

AllStar Health Brands (ALST:OTCIQ) is pleased to share several significant updates regarding its rapidly growing footprint in the sports and health sector. These developments highlight the company’s commitment to building world-class platforms and facilities for athletes, academies, and communities worldwide.

Key Updates:

1. “Be Your Best” Platform Expansion

The “Be Your Best” platform has been introduced to several academies and premier soccer players, creating new opportunities for athletes to engage with its innovative tools and resources. This initiative underscores the platform’s mission to enhance athletic performance and development through cutting-edge technology and personalized engagement.

2. Milton Sports Complex Negotiations

AllStar Global Brands is in ongoing discussions with Milton Ontario Canada authorities regarding the acquisition of land to construct a state-of-the-art sports complex. These negotiations are expected to conclude within the next 30 days, paving the way for a premier facility that will serve as a hub for sports development and events.

3. Professional Coaches Joining “Be Your Best”

The company is finalizing a deal to bring professional soccer coaches onto the “Be Your Best” platform. This strategic move will provide users access to top-tier coaching and mentorship, enhancing the overall experience for players and academies utilizing the platform.

4. Acquisition of Series D Team and Soccer Academy

AllStar is in the final stages of completing a 50% acquisition of a Series D soccer team and its associated academy. This partnership will strengthen the Company’s position in competitive soccer while offering new opportunities for player development and growth.

5. Exploring Land Opportunities in Italy

The company is actively evaluating land in Italy to host tournaments and soccer camps. This initiative aims to create a premier international destination for players and teams to compete, train, and connect in a world-class environment.

A Word from PETE WANNER, PRESIDENT ALST:

“These exciting developments reflect our dedication to empowering athletes, fostering talent, and building cutting-edge facilities and platforms. The ‘Be Your Best’ platform, combined with our investments in infrastructure and partnerships, positions us as a leader in the global sports and health space. We look forward to realizing these projects and creating meaningful opportunities for athletes worldwide.”

About AllStar AllStar Health Brands

AllStar Health Brands Inc., founded in 2017 as a Nevada Corporation, is based in Miami, Florida. It specializes in healthcare products aimed at enhancing health and enhancing quality of life. With a focus on nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and medications.

AllStar Health Brands is a dynamic organization focused on health, wellness, and sports development. Through innovative platforms, strategic partnerships, and world-class facilities, the Company is committed to fostering talent and empowering athletes at all levels.

About Milton Soccer

Milton Soccer is dedicated to the growth and development of youth soccer players, fostering a love for the game, teamwork, and personal growth. With a focus on player development and community engagement, Milton Soccer strives to provide young athletes with opportunities to compete, grow, and succeed at all levels.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

For more information please contact:

Pete Wanner, CEO AllStar Health Brands, Inc (ALST)

Tel: +1 416.918.6987

email: petewanner@gmail.com

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire