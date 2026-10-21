Financial Services Luxembourg Expands Fiduciaire Comptable Luxembourg Services for Entrepreneurs, SMEs, Holdings and Investors

Fiduciaire Authorised Luxembourg accounting firm brings accounting, tax, VAT, payroll, company formation and governance support into one coordinated service, organised around each stage of a company’s life

Financial Services Luxembourg, an authorised accounting and fiduciaire comptable in Luxembourg City, today announced the expansion of its Fiduciaire comptable Luxembourg services. The expanded offer combines accounting, financial reporting, taxation, VAT, payroll, company administration and governance support in a single engagement for entrepreneurs, operating companies, holding companies, SOPARFIs and international investors with Luxembourg structures.

The expansion responds to a recurring difficulty for companies in Luxembourg: accounting, tax, payroll and corporate obligations are often handled by separate providers, leaving management to coordinate deadlines and reconcile information itself. Financial Services Luxembourg now organises these responsibilities within one service framework, with a single point of contact and a shared calendar of recurring obligations.

What the expanded Fiduciaire comptable Luxembourg service covers

The service brings together the recurring financial and administrative obligations of a Luxembourg company:

Accounting and annual accounts: day-to-day bookkeeping, bank reconciliations, annual closing under Luxembourg GAAP (Lux GAAP), balance sheet, profit-and-loss account and notes, and preparation of annual accounts. Where applicable, financial data is prepared and validated through the eCDF platform before the relevant filing with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (RCS).

day-to-day bookkeeping, bank reconciliations, annual closing under Luxembourg GAAP (Lux GAAP), balance sheet, profit-and-loss account and notes, and preparation of annual accounts. Where applicable, financial data is prepared and validated through the eCDF platform before the relevant filing with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (RCS). Taxation and VAT: corporate tax returns, VAT registration and periodic returns, personal tax matters where applicable, and specialised topics such as transfer-pricing documentation and intragroup financing.

corporate tax returns, VAT registration and periodic returns, personal tax matters where applicable, and specialised topics such as transfer-pricing documentation and intragroup financing. Payroll: employee affiliation with the Joint Social Security Centre (CCSS), calculation of social contributions and monthly payslips.

employee affiliation with the Joint Social Security Centre (CCSS), calculation of social contributions and monthly payslips. Company formation and administration: choice of legal form, establishment authorisation where required, coordination of incorporation, RCS and Register of Beneficial Owners (RBE) filings, and support with professional banking arrangements.

choice of legal form, establishment authorisation where required, coordination of incorporation, RCS and Register of Beneficial Owners (RBE) filings, and support with professional banking arrangements. Holdings, SOPARFIs and groups: holding-company administration, consolidation under Lux GAAP or IFRS, and outsourced financial management.

holding-company administration, consolidation under Lux GAAP or IFRS, and outsourced financial management. Governance and economic substance: corporate administration, independent, executive and non-executive directorship arrangements, and support for the local decision-making, resources and presence expected of a Luxembourg structure.

Organised around each stage of the business

Rather than a list of separate services, the offer is structured by stage so that a company engages what it needs when it needs it:

Formation: legal form, authorisation, incorporation, RCS and RBE registration, accounting set-up and tax registration. Operation: bookkeeping, VAT, payroll, corporate tax and annual accounts, on a shared deadline calendar. Growth and structuring: consolidation, management reporting, holding and SOPARFI administration, governance, substance and, where required, liquidation support.

The same team follows the company from incorporation into ongoing administration, helping reduce hand-offs and duplicated information that can occur when a company changes provider after formation.

“Most companies in Luxembourg do not have a problem with any single obligation. The difficulty is coordinating all of them, every month, with the right information at the right time,” said Mickaël LOC, Managing Director of Financial Services Luxembourg. “We have organised our fiduciaire comptable services so that accounting, tax, payroll and corporate administration work from the same records and the same calendar. For an entrepreneur or an international shareholder, that means one conversation instead of five.”

Authorised scope and regulated professionals

Financial Services Luxembourg operates as an authorised accounting firm under business permits 10077274/0 (accounting) and 10077274/2 (ancillary activities), is registered with the RCS under number B213987 and is subject to anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist-financing supervision by the Administration de l’enregistrement, des domaines et de la TVA (AED).

The firm distinguishes its authorised accounting activities from work reserved to regulated professionals. Where a matter requires an expert-comptable, a statutory auditor (réviseur d’entreprises agréé), a lawyer or a notary, the appropriate professional is involved and the firm coordinates the engagement.

Leadership

The firm is led by Mickaël LOC, Managing Director and authorised accountant, who obtained his accounting qualification in 2008 and has led Financial Services Luxembourg since 2017. His practice covers Lux GAAP accounting, annual accounts and RCS filings, Luxembourg corporate taxation, consolidation, holding and SOPARFI structures, governance and economic substance.

Availability

The expanded Fiduciaire comptable Luxembourg services are available now to companies established in Luxembourg or in the process of incorporating. Further information is available at www.financialservices.lu.

About Financial Services Luxembourg

Financial Services Luxembourg is an authorised Luxembourg accounting and fiduciary firm based at 142 Boulevard de la Pétrusse, Luxembourg City. It serves entrepreneurs, operating companies, holding companies and SOPARFIs, company directors and international investors with Luxembourg structures. Its services cover company formation, Lux GAAP and IFRS accounting, annual accounts and RCS filings, taxation and VAT, payroll, consolidation, outsourced financial management, governance, directorship and economic substance. The firm is registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under RCS B213987 and operates under business permits 10077274/0 and 10077274/2. More information: www.financialservices.lu.

Media contact

Financial Services Luxembourg

Mickaël LOC

+352 661 198 544

142 Boulevard de la Pétrusse, L-2330 Luxembourg

contact@financialservices.lu

https://www.financialservices.lu/fr/fiduciaire-luxembourg

SOURCE: Financial Services Luxembourg

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