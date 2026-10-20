Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Strong Earnings Totaling $7.4 Million for the Third Quarter and $20.0 Million Year to Date, CEO Elect Len Devaisher Begins His Tenure with the Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) (“Bank”), announced quarterly earnings of $7.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 as compared to $7.7 million during the third quarter of 2025. Year to date earnings totaled $20.0 million as compared to $22.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Year to date diluted earnings per share equaled $5.43, which represented a decrease of $0.23 per share, or 4.1%. Quarterly diluted earnings per share totaled $2.02 in the third quarter, an increase of $0.05 per share, or 2.5%, from the third quarter 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, deposit balances totaled $1.976 billion, an increase of $75.2 million, or 4.0%, from December 31, 2025. From the same period last year, deposit balances increased $78.6 million, or 4.1%.

“I was pleased to see an increase in our earnings over the linked quarter,” said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. “In addition to the earnings improvement seen throughout the year, our deposit franchise continues to increase market share. Our share of the market in the Chelan and Douglas County MSA improved 1.63 percentage points to 44.95% as of June 30, 2026, reflecting our team’s unequaled customer commitment. I am also pleased to announce that Len Devaisher has started at the Bank as CEO Elect. Len will assume his role as President & CEO after my retirement on December 31, 2026.”

Len Devaisher, CEO Elect, commented, “I am thrilled to begin my role with Cashmere Valley Bank. This opportunity was compelling because of the capabilities and culture of the institution and its track record of positively impacting its customers and communities. As shown in this quarter’s results, that impact translates into benefits for all of our stakeholders.”

Q3 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of September 30, 2026:

As of September 30, 2026, gross loans totaled $1.156 billion, which represented a significant increase from September 30, 2025 of $190.8 million, or 19.8%.

Non-interest deposits totaled $421.4 million, or 21.3%, of the Bank’s total deposits. Non-interest deposits increased $11.2 million from September 30, 2025.

The Bank’s year to date return on assets was 1.17%, which was a decrease from 1.37% from the prior year. Return on assets for the third quarter of 2026 was 1.26%.

The Bank’s return on equity through the first nine months of 2026 was 10.36% as compared to 12.24% one year ago. Return on equity has declined due to a reduction in net income in combination with a higher year to date average equity balance. Return on equity during the third quarter of 2026 was 11.34%.

GAAP capital totaled $243.1 million at September 30, 2026. The Bank’s equity to assets ratio totaled 10.3% on September 30, 2026. Equity decreased year over year due to share repurchases and an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities. Unrealized losses increased from $44.6 million to $62.3 million at the end of the third quarter.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $135.1 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $270.0 million at September 30, 2025. Much of the Bank’s loan portfolio growth has been funded out of cash on hand.

Investments

The fair value of the Bank’s available for sale investment portfolio totaled $810.6 million at September 30, 2026, which represented a decrease of $5.8 million from September 30, 2025. Held to maturity securities, net of allowance, totaled $118.5 million as of September 30, 2026 compared to $124.8 million as of September 30, 2025.

Year to date the Bank recorded $76,000 as a gain on sale of securities and swaps as compared to $130,000 in the prior year to date.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans totaled $1.156 billion as of September 30, 2026 which represented an increase of $202.5 million from December 31, 2025 and an increase of $190.8 million from September 30, 2025. Since December 31, 2025, loan balances have increased for: commercial real estate $41.0 million, dealer loans $33.5 million, municipal loans $31.1 million, adjustable-rate mortgages $18.3 million, commercial loans $14.7 million, and equipment finance loans $10.4 million. This growth has been the result of concerted efforts to increase loan balances as a percentage of our earning assets. With 58.5% loans to deposits as of September 30, 2026, we continue to benefit from a conservative risk profile with plenty of liquidity available to support our customers and communities.

At September 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.02% of gross loans as compared to 1.26% one year ago. The allowance balance was $11.8 million as of September 30, 2026 as compared to $12.1 million as of September 30, 2025.

Credit quality remained strong with non-performing loans representing 0.23% of gross loans as of September 30, 2026. This was a decrease from 0.48% as of September 30, 2025.

Deposits

Total deposits increased by $78.6 million, or 4.1%, from September 30, 2025. During that time period certificates of deposits increased $33.1 million. Non-maturity deposit balances increased $45.5 million. The Bank’s cost of funds decreased six basis points from September 30, 2025 to 1.60%.

Equity

As of September 30, 2026, Tier 1 capital remains strong. As of September 30, 2026, Tier 1 capital decreased slightly to $293.7 million from $294.7 million at September 30, 2025. The decrease was largely a product of share repurchases totaling $24.6 million that were completed in the first and second quarters of 2026.

GAAP capital reflected a decrease of $19.2 million from September 30, 2025, and a decrease of $29.4 million from December 31, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank’s GAAP capital to assets ratio was 10.4% as compared to 11.6% as of September 30, 2025. GAAP capital levels decreased due to stock repurchases and a $17.7 million increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities. As of September 30, 2026, the capital effect from unrealized losses on available for sale securities and swaps totaled $62.3 million.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net interest income totaled $52.4 million compared to $50.4 million in the same period in 2025, which represented an improvement of $1.9 million, or 3.8%. Improving loan balances helped to increase loan income by $2.5 million. Interest income from available for sale and held to maturity securities improved by $431,000, while income from cash decreased $582,000. Interest income growth was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $380,000.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, net interest income increased $879,000 from the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The increase from the prior quarter was due to additional interest income from loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in income from cash on hand. Deposit and borrowing costs were flat quarter over quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.15% for the first nine months of 2026, compared to 3.20% during the first nine months of 2025. For the quarter ended September 30, 2026 the net interest margin was 3.25% as compared to 3.15% in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $16.2 million in the first nine months of 2026 as compared to $16.6 million in the first nine months of 2025. As compared to the first three quarters of 2025, net income from the Bank’s subsidiary Mitchell, Reed and Schmitten decreased $84,000, earnings on Bank Owned Life Insurance decreased $254,000, and fees generated from Cashmere Valley Wealth Management decreased $536,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $40.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, as compared to $38.0 million in the first nine months of 2025. Salaries and benefits were the primary drivers of the change. Salaries and benefits increased $1.3 million, or 5.7%. CEO transition costs for recruitment and retention totaled $545,000 in the third quarter. Many of these costs will continue through year end before subsiding. State of Washington B&O taxes increased by $299,000 as compared to first nine months of 2025.

Construction has started in earnest on the new branch facility in East Wenatchee along Grant Rd. This location will be a full-service branch and is expected to open in the first half of 2027.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio was 59.3% in the first nine months of 2026 as compared to 56.8% in the first nine months of 2025.

Provision expense for credit losses increased to $3.0 million from $2.1 million year to date. Provision expenses increased in the first quarter as charge-offs were larger than anticipated. Charge-off levels have decreased somewhat since the first quarter; however, loan growth has necessitated an increased provision. Third quarter provision expense totaled $873,000.

Income tax expense increased from $4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to $4.7 million as of September 30, 2026.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, “the little Bank with the big circle of friends.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank’s earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank’s operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092

Len Devaisher, CEO Elect, (509) 665-1081

Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary

September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalent: Cash & due from banks $ 21,172 $ 28,854 $ 26,245 Interest bearing deposits 110,413 199,465 239,553 Fed funds sold 3,467 4,630 4,212 Total Cash and Cash Equivalent 135,052 232,949 270,010 Securities available for sale 810,615 841,798 816,440 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

of $10, $11 and $14, respectively 118,484 120,758 124,814 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,009 5,009 5,053 Loans held for sale 4 4 5 Loans 1,155,511 1,033,361 964,663 Allowance for credit losses (11,826 ) (11,547 ) (12,136 ) Net loans 1,143,685 1,021,814 952,527 Premises and equipment 19,640 19,022 19,430 Accrued interest receivable 9,526 8,429 9,313 Other real estate and foreclosed assets 97 97 97 Bank Owned Life Insurance 28,081 27,819 27,101 Goodwill 7,661 7,661 7,579 Intangibles, net 2,172 2,292 2,427 Mortgage servicing rights 2,291 2,328 2,375 Net deferred tax assets 18,752 13,589 14,304 Other assets 37,153 13,265 9,608 Total assets $ 2,338,222 $ 2,316,834 $ 2,261,083 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 421,385 $ 419,516 $ 410,200 Savings and interest-bearing demand 952,820 948,003 918,469 Time 601,764 595,247 568,657 Total deposits 1,975,969 1,962,766 1,897,326 Accrued interest payable 2,894 2,882 3,138 Borrowings 81,000 81,000 84,000 Other liabilities 35,286 12,295 14,393 Total liabilities 2,095,149 2,058,943 1,998,857 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 9/30/2026 — 3,635,717 ;

6/30/2026 — 3,630,214 ; 9/30/2025 — 3,906,693 — — — Additional paid-in capital 9,260 8,843 6,191 Treasury stock (41,340 ) (41,340 ) (16,784 ) Retained Earnings 336,137 332,386 316,563 Other comprehensive income (62,316 ) (43,278 ) (44,633 ) Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders’ equity 241,741 256,611 261,337 Noncontrolling interest 1,332 1,280 889 Total shareholders’ equity 243,073 257,891 262,226 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,338,222 $ 2,316,834 $ 2,261,083

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the quarters ended, September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Interest Income Loans and leases $ 15,318 $ 13,936 $ 13,613 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 1,388 1,859 2,358 Securities available for sale: Taxable 8,539 8,512 8,601 Tax-exempt 357 406 464 Securities held to maturity: Taxable 702 726 734 Tax-exempt 25 25 25 Other interest income — — — Total interest income 26,329 25,464 25,795 Interest Expense Deposits 7,224 7,254 7,496 Borrowings 797 781 862 Total interest expense 8,021 8,035 8,358 Net interest income 18,308 17,429 17,437 Provision for Credit Losses 873 727 837 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 17,435 16,702 16,600 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 566 554 502 Mortgage banking operations 362 370 463 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale — (9 ) — Brokerage commissions 82 48 304 Insurance commissions and fees 2,487 2,475 2,134 Net interchange income 1,026 1,066 1,073 Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance 262 240 559 Dividends from correspondent banks 159 152 142 Other 372 411 341 Total non-interest income 5,316 5,307 5,518 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,262 7,516 7,476 Occupancy and equipment 879 1,055 840 Audits and examinations 78 120 43 State and local business and occupation taxes 499 489 417 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 277 276 257 Legal and professional fees 279 358 356 Net (gain) on foreclosed real estate — — — Check losses and charge-offs 142 156 101 Low-income housing investment losses 134 70 58 Data processing 1,618 1,772 1,734 Product delivery 376 359 330 Other 1,046 1,249 1,020 Total non-interest expense 13,590 13,420 12,632 Income before income taxes 9,161 8,589 9,486 Income Taxes 1,726 1,670 1,727 Net income 7,435 6,919 7,759 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 52 52 30 Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank $ 7,383 $ 6,867 $ 7,729 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 2.04 $ 1.89 $ 1.98 Diluted $ 2.02 $ 1.88 $ 1.97

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the nine months ended, September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Interest Income Loans and leases $ 42,411 $ 39,953 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 5,306 5,888 Securities available for sale: Taxable 25,197 24,791 Tax-exempt 1,266 1,152 Securities held to maturity: Taxable 2,154 2,245 Tax-exempt 76 74 Other interest income — — Total interest income 76,410 74,103 Interest Expense Deposits 21,678 21,649 Borrowings 2,362 2,011 Total interest expense 24,040 23,660 Net interest income 52,370 50,443 Provision for Credit Losses 3,024 2,115 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 49,346 48,328 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,647 1,534 Mortgage banking operations 1,107 1,243 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale 45 130 Brokerage commissions 333 869 Insurance commissions and fees 7,598 7,283 Net interchange income 3,205 3,235 Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance 738 992 Dividends from correspondent banks 473 352 Other 1,080 953 Total non-interest income 16,226 16,591 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 23,844 22,568 Occupancy and equipment 2,773 2,540 Audits and examinations 439 480 State and local business and occupation taxes 1,463 1,158 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 855 780 Legal and professional fees 1,068 933 Net (gain) on foreclosed real estate (94 ) — Check losses and charge-offs 412 329 Low-income housing investment losses 249 (99 ) Data processing 5,142 5,240 Product delivery 1,131 963 Other 3,394 3,156 Total non-interest expense 40,676 38,048 Income before income taxes 24,896 26,871 Income Taxes 4,698 4,608 Net income 20,198 22,263 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 152 126 Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank $ 20,046 $ 22,137 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 5.47 $ 5.68 Diluted $ 5.43 $ 5.66

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank

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