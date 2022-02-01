Fast Company Names Transfr Among World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024, Ranking 8th in Education

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transfr Inc., the leading provider of virtual reality (VR) career exploration and training simulations, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024, ranking as the eighth overall in Education. The World’s Most Innovative Companies list is Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.





“In an era when technology and innovation are catalysts for change, Transfr is excited to leverage spatial computing to drive the outcomes that we want to see in the world,” said Transfr founder and CEO Bharani Rajakumar in a statement published today. “Each partnership forged, each simulation developed, and each learner empowered underscores our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with XR in education and job training.”

Fast Company’s editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

For more information on Most Innovative Companies and to view this year’s list, visit www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/list.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

ABOUT TRANSFR

Dedicated to creating pathways to upward mobility, Transfr provides immersive, hands-on virtual reality (VR) based training for high growth in-demand careers that give real-world experience in the skills needed for job success, development, and retention. Using a headset, trainees are guided through simulations by a digital coach to engage in career exploration, job training, and practice and assessment use cases. Transfr’s innovative platform promotes ever-improving quality and lower development costs of VR simulations. For more information, please visit www.transfrinc.com.

