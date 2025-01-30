Fantasy Sports Market to Grow by USD 10.13 Billion (2025-2029) as New Fantasy Sports Apps Drive Demand, Report with the AI Impact on Market Trends – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report on how AI is redefining market landscape – The global fantasy sports market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.13 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Launch of various apps for fantasy sports is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of fantasy sports for brand promotion. However, uncertain future of fantasy sports and ill effects of gaming on health poses a challenge. Key market players include Dream Sports, FantasyPros.com, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., GDC Media Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., i3 Interactive Inc., MyTeam11, NFL Enterprises LLC, Paramount Global, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Premier League Ltd., RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc., Sachar Gaming Pvt. Ltd., Sorare, and Yahoo.

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Fantasy Sports Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 – 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 10132.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, UK, Canada, Germany, Mexico, France, India, Brazil, and Japan Key companies profiled Dream Sports, FantasyPros.com, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., GDC Media Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., i3 Interactive Inc., MyTeam11, NFL Enterprises LLC, Paramount Global, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Premier League Ltd., RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc., Sachar Gaming Pvt. Ltd., Sorare, and Yahoo

Market Driver

The Fantasy Sports Market is experiencing significant growth, with popular sports leagues and tournaments like the NFL, Premier League, IPL, and more driving fan engagement. Fantasy sports platforms are thriving in the online gaming sector, utilizing high-speed internet for seamless gameplay and user interfaces. ESports and virtual reality (VR)/augmented reality (AR) games are also trending. Daily fantasy contests, virtual trading, and NFT-based games like Reignmakers are revolutionizing the industry. The mobile application sector dominates, with secure payment methods and blockchain-based apps ensuring safety. Freemium models, in-app purchases, advertising, and premium subscriptions generate revenue. Sports like football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, badminton, soccer, FIFA, and even rugby and volleyball are represented. The Online gaming business continues to expand, fueled by increasing internet penetration and sports tech innovation. Software engineers, data scientists, and cyber security professionals are essential for development and maintenance. Despite illegal sports betting and online gambling concerns, the market continues to grow, with one-time payments, mobile applications, and subscription services driving user acquisition. Sponsorships and in-app advertisements provide additional revenue streams. Internet and mobile devices are essential for access, with pay-per-download and subscription services offering flexibility. Sensor Tower reports continued growth in the market, highlighting its potential for continued expansion.

Many leading brands have adopted fantasy sports as a marketing strategy. Unilever’s Dove Men+Care launched a fantasy football hub, offering exclusive football advice from ESPN analysts to consumers. Toyota sponsored Yahoo’s fantasy football league recaps, securing advertising space. Hilton introduced a free-entry fantasy racing contest for honors club members. These global brands utilize fantasy sports to target high-income customers aged 25 to 50, expanding their market reach.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The Fantasy Sports Market is a thriving industry that allows fans to engage with their favorite sports leagues and tournaments in new and exciting ways. NFL, Premier League, IPL, and other major sports have seen in fan engagement through daily fantasy contests on platforms like Fantasy Football, FIFA, and Reignmakers. High-speed internet and mobile applications have made online gaming, including eSports and fantasy sports, more accessible than ever. Gameplay and user interfaces are key focus areas for these platforms, offering social interaction and virtual trading in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, and other sports. The market includes NFT-based games, secure payment methods, and blockchain-based apps. However, it’s important to note the distinction between legal fantasy sports and online gambling , including sports betting . The sector is expected to grow in the mobile application sector, with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) also gaining traction. The online gaming business relies on freemium models, in-app purchases, advertising, and premium subscriptions. The market requires a skilled workforce, including software engineers, data scientists, and cyber security professionals. Internet penetration and sports tech drive viewership, leading to sponsorships and increased revenue streams. Online sports gambling and mobile devices offer new opportunities, but also present challenges related to illegal betting and cyber security.

, including sports . The sector is expected to grow in the mobile application sector, with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) also gaining traction. The online gaming business relies on freemium models, in-app purchases, advertising, and premium subscriptions. The market requires a skilled workforce, including software engineers, data scientists, and cyber security professionals. Internet penetration and sports tech drive viewership, leading to sponsorships and increased revenue streams. Online sports and mobile devices offer new opportunities, but also present challenges related to illegal and cyber security. The global fantasy sports market exhibits continuous growth and evolution, with companies like FanDuel and DraftKings significantly increasing their revenues. However, concerns regarding the potential for illegal gambling and associated risks, such as gaming addiction, have emerged. This addiction can lead to physical inactivity, causing health issues like carpal tunnel syndrome, headaches, migraines, sleep disturbances, and chronic back pain. Prolonged gaming hours also contribute to unhealthy eating patterns, contributing to childhood obesity. The rise of childhood obesity can be attributed to factors including sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and genetic predispositions. Companies in the fantasy sports industry must prioritize user health and well-being to mitigate these risks and maintain a responsible business model.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This fantasy sports market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product

1.1 Fantasy soccer

1.2 Fantasy baseball

1.3 Fantasy basketball

1.4 Fantasy football

1.5 Others

Platform

2.1 Mobile application

application 2.2 Website

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fantasy soccer- Fantasy soccer is a popular game where participants build teams of real-life soccer players and earn points based on their actual on-field statistics. This game involves selecting eleven players for four distinct positions. Soccer’s global appeal fuels the growth of the fantasy soccer market. Notable leagues include Draft Fantasy Football, McDonald FIFA World Cup Fantasy, Fantasy Premier League, and UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football. The market’s expansion is anticipated to increase during the forecast period due to benefits such as unlimited transfers before the season, capped transfers during, and player performance-based transfer fees. Additionally, the increasing viewership on various media platforms, like the internet and mobile, is expected to boost the segment’s growth in the global fantasy sports market.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Fantasy Sports Market continues to thrive, with millions of fans worldwide engaging in virtual team management for various sports leagues and tournaments. NFL, Premier League, IPL, and other popular leagues attract massive followings on fantasy sports platforms. High-speed internet and smartphones have made online gaming more accessible than ever. Secure payment methods ensure safe transactions, while blockchain-based apps offer transparency and trust. Fantasy chatbots provide real-time updates and analysis, enhancing the fan experience. However, the industry faces challenges, including illegal sports betting and regulatory issues. Sports Tech companies employ software engineers and data scientists to develop innovative solutions. Baseball, Cricket, Football (rugby), and Volleyball are among the popular sports represented in the market. Internet penetration continues to expand, opening new opportunities for growth in the Online gaming business.

Market Research Overview

Fantasy sports markets continue, fueled by the popularity of sports leagues and tournaments across the NFL, Premier League, IPL, and more. Fantasy sports platforms provide fan engagement through high-speed internet, online gaming, and virtual trading in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, and more. ESports, gameplay, user interfaces, social interaction, and daily fantasy contests add to the excitement. The mobile application sector, including mobile gaming apps and virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences, is driving growth. Secure payment methods, blockchain-based apps, and fantasy chatbots offer convenience. However, illegal sports betting and online gambling pose challenges. Reignmakers and NFT-based games, such as Fantasy Football and soccer, are emerging trends. The online gaming business thrives on internet penetration, sports tech, and the work of software engineers, data scientists, and cyber security professionals. Advertising, premium subscriptions, in-app purchases, and sponsorships generate revenue. Badminton, football (rugby), volleyball, and other sports also have their dedicated fan bases. The future of fantasy sports lies in the intersection of technology and sports, with the potential for pay-per-download, subscription services, in-app advertisements, and sensor tower data analysis.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Fantasy Soccer



Fantasy Baseball



Fantasy Basketball



Fantasy Football



Others

Platform

Mobile Application



Website

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fantasy-sports-market-to-grow-by-usd-10-13-billion-2025-2029-as-new-fantasy-sports-apps-drive-demand-report-with-the-ai-impact-on-market-trends—technavio-302362875.html

SOURCE Technavio