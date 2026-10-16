Eylsia Nicolas’s “What Will Become of Me” Reaches #1 on Groover Hip Hop Charts in the U.S.

Singer‑songwriter Eylsia Nicolas reached a new milestone this week as her latest release, What Will Become of Me, climbed to #1 on the Groover Hip Hop Charts in the United States and entered the Top 40 globally across all genres. The achievement comes just days after Nicolas was rushed for emergency medical treatment, a moment that prompted an outpouring of support from fans around the world.

Nicolas said the messages she received – numbering in the thousands – have been a source of strength.

“What will become of me will turn out fine,” she said. “The love and support from people everywhere makes me feel incredibly fortunate. I’ve had medical reports in the past suggesting I shouldn’t be singing, even with technological help, and I pushed my human side too hard. The part of my work that doesn’t sleep or tire can put pressure on the part of me that does. But the future isn’t a threat – it’s only a challenge if we misuse it.”

Despite the setback, Nicolas continues to write and release music, supported by a large backlog of unreleased songs. She remains committed to her personal goal of reaching one billion views in 2026 – a benchmark she describes as “not essential, but something I set for myself.”

Looking ahead, Nicolas says next year will bring a wide range of creative projects, from music to film to stage productions.

“I’ve produced on Broadway before, and I expect the coming year to be one of major expansion,” she said. “Some of the tools emerging now will surprise people – not in a dramatic way, but in how accessible they make creativity.”

Nicolas also announced continued development of HHGC Studios (Human Hybrid Generated Characters), designed for talented individuals who face limitations due to age or injury. The initiative will work alongside her publishing company Bookkards.com, her record label, and her ongoing efforts to recruit young artists.

She emphasized that while she is grateful for the concern shown to her, she hopes attention will remain on those facing more serious circumstances.

“Please save your prayers for the millions of people who are truly struggling,” she said. “I’m fortunate to have my fashion lines, the EDTV education network, companion‑AI care projects, and my cosmetic and clothing brands. I was always told health is the most important thing in life – and when you don’t have it, it’s comforting to have other things to hold onto.”

Early Reviews

This Is Hip Hop HQ praised the track’s emotional clarity:

“It balances relaxation with motivation. It calms the mind while encouraging belief in oneself. That combination gives the song an uplifting quality that helps listeners pause, reflect, and move forward with renewed determination. A solid 10/10.”

Power Ace Radio highlighted the songwriting:

“The lyrics are beautifully crafted and easy to connect with. The chorus is memorable and invites listeners to join in after only a few plays.”

LyricalOdyssey noted the song’s thematic resonance:

“It deepens the artist’s hybrid sound and ties her personal message to her broader musical direction. ‘What Will Become of Me’ reminds us that reflection can strengthen our appreciation of life, even when the future feels uncertain.”

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

https://music.amazon.com/tracks/B0HLYNZJRK?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_x2AzzR3Z3Bmwd4uyFD63vZIoJ

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has received over 800 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Eylsia Nicolas LLC.

Eylsia Nicolas LLC is an entertainment, media, and brand management company representing the career, creative works, products, and select commercial interests of Eylsia Nicolas. The company oversees activities spanning music, fashion, cosmetics, textiles, publishing, entertainment, personal appearances, speaking engagements, licensing, branded products, and related media ventures.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire